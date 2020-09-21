Newspaper headlines: 'The second shutdown begins' as Covid fears grow

Newspaper headlines: 'The second shutdown begins' as Covid fears growBy BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration16 minutes agoimage captionCoronavirus news makes the lead on all of Tuesday's front pages, with the majority focusing on new restrictions to help curb the spread of coronavirus in England. The "i" reports Boris Johnson will announce new measures affecting the hospitality industry in the House of Commons on Tuesday after the UK's Covid-19 alert level was moved to 4 - meaning transmission is "high or rising exponentially".image captionAll pubs, bars and restaurants in England will have to close at 22:00 and offer table service only from Thursday under the new restrictions, according to the Guardian. The paper also reports that police will be able to issue £1,000 fines and make arrests to enforce two-metre social distancing in pubs and restaurants.image caption"The second shutdown begins" declares the Daily Telegraph, which says Mr Johnson will also tell people - in a televised address at 20:00 on Tuesday - to return to working from home where it does not "detrimentally" affect businesses. The prime minister will also restate the need for mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing, says the paper.image captionThe Daily Mail also reports that the PM will drop his call for people to return to work. The paper says the UK has been "slammed into reverse". Further measures will be announced in Scotland on Tuesday, while restrictions on households mixing indoors will be extended to all of Northern Ireland. New rules will also be brought in for four more counties in south Wales on Tuesday evening.image captionThe Times splashes with a large image of the PM out for a morning run in Westminster on Monday, alongside its lead on the latest coronavirus measures. It reports exemptions to the rule of six will be dropped, with indoor sporting events understood to be affected. The number of people allowed to attend weddings could also be reduced from 30 to 15, according to the paper.image captionThe Daily Mirror says experts believe the PM is likely to ban households from mixing, both indoors and outdoors. It comes after the government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance warned there could be 50,000 new coronavirus cases a day by mid-October without further action.image captionThe Daily Express references an iconic WW1 recruitment poster on its front page, opting for a picture of the prime minister pointing, with the caption: "Your nation needs you." The paper says Mr Johnson will appeal to the public to redouble their efforts to halt the spread of the virus.image captionThe Financial Times reports the PM is facing pressure from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, and some Tory MPs, to hold back from draconian new lockdown measures to prevent too much damage to the economy. It adds that the latest restrictions will cause "serious disruption" to the hospitality sector.image captionElsewhere, the Metro hints at the PM's new lockdown plans, but chooses to splash with reports a Conservative MP was photographed on a train not wearing a face covering. Danny Kruger, MP for Devizes, has apologised after he was pictured by a fellow passenger on the Hungerford to Paddington service.image captionAnd the Daily Star runs two images of empty supermarket shelves, as it suggests panic-buying shoppers have begun stockpiling some products amid suggestions of further lockdown measures. A director at the British Retail Consortium has urged consumers to be considerate of others and "shop as you normally would".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inboxCOVID-19 IN WINTER: What will the effect be on the SARs-CoV-2 virus?COVID-19 VACCINE CLAIMS: Five false theories debunked