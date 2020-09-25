Newspaper headlines: Suspect in police shooting 'on counter-terror radar'By BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration40 minutes agoimage captionThe death of Sgt Matiu Ratana, the police officer who was shot dead at a custody centre in south London, makes the front pages of several papers. Mr Ratana, 54, was less than two years from retirement, the Times reports. He is the first officer to be killed by a suspect inside a police station, the paper adds.image captionThe Daily Mail suggests that police are facing "serious questions" following Sgt Ratana's death. It says the suspect was known to counter-terrorism police, and was handcuffed when the gun was fired. The police watchdog has launched an investigation, it adds.image captionThe Daily Mirror also focuses on the reports that the suspect was known to counter-terrorism police - but adds that they are unconfirmed. Inside the paper there are tributes to the officer, who is described as a "great big friendly bear of a man".image captionThe Daily Express says the suspect had been referred to the anti-extremism programme Prevent several years ago. It quotes Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick as saying the "police family" is devastated by the officer's death.image captionA picture of the New Zealand-born police officer makes the front of the Daily Telegraph, but its top story is on coronavirus. It reports ministers are working on plans to "save Christmas". Sources say work is under way for the roll-out of vaccines from the beginning of December, and plans are in progress for three million tests a day.image captionThe Guardian has an interview with the head of the University and College Union, who has called for face-to-face teaching at universities to stop until the government irons out issues with its test and trace system. Union head Jo Grady said the rise in cases at Scottish universities suggests the testing system was inadequate to protect staff and students.image captionThe Financial Times carries a gloomy forecast from economists, who estimate that a further one million people in the UK will lose their jobs by the end of the year. The new job support scheme announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak is not a game-changer, one economist suggests, and will not prevent a wave of redundancies among young and low-skilled workers.image captionThe Daily Star leads with quotes from actor Peter Dean, who played Pete Beale in the TV soap EastEnders. The paper says the star, 81, wants his character - who died in the show in 1993 - to make a return.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox