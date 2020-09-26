Newspaper headlines: Johnson 'faces Covid revolt', and Charles' warning

Newspaper headlines: Johnson 'faces Covid revolt', and Charles' warningBy BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration58 minutes agoimage captionThe prime minister is facing a "massive" revolt from MPs who disagree over the way he has imposed coronavirus restrictions without consulting Parliament first, the Observer reports. The paper says a "cross-party backlash" is taking shape. It also cites an opinion poll, carried out for the newspaper, which shows Labour is ahead of the Conservatives for the first time since Sir Keir Starmer became leader.image captionSunday's Daily Star takes a look at the government's new NHS contact tracing app in England. Like it has done previously during the pandemic, the Star illustrates Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock as clowns. The paper says the new app has been branded a "shambles" as problems emerged - including it being unable to record "tens of thousands of tests".image captionMeanwhile, the Sunday People looks at the impact on the people with so-called "long Covid" - those who have been chronically ill for months with symptoms of the virus. The paper says there could be up to half a million people in the UK in that position, and suggests they have been "let down" by the government.image captionPhotos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children feature in several newspapers, including the Sunday Express. The paper's top story reports that hundreds of "coronavirus heroes" working in the NHS will be recognised in the Queen's birthday honours list when it is published next month. The paper says Mr Johnson has paid tribute to such workers, saying the nation owes them a "great debt of gratitude".image captionThe Sunday Telegraph carries a photo of the Cambridges on its front page as they met broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough - but leads with another royal story. Prince Charles has written a piece for the paper, warning that one million young people could need "urgent help" to protect their futures from the worst effects of the pandemic. The heir to the throne says it is a difficult time for anyone, but "a particularly difficult time to be young".image captionThe Sunday Times reports on the figures who could take up two of the top jobs in broadcasting. The paper says that No 10 is in talks with former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre to be the next chairman of the broadcasting regulator Ofcom, while former Daily Telegraph editor Lord Moore has been asked by Mr Johnson to become BBC chairman. The Times says Mr Dacre will want to encourage the BBC to downsize although adds that he is on record as wanting to preserve it.image captionThe Mail on Sunday's top story is on an open letter to Mr Johnson from stars including celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and fitness trainer Joe Wicks along with charities including the RSPCA and RSPB. The letter urges the PM to block poor quality food from coming into the UK under post-Brexit trade deals, the paper says.image captionAnd the Sunday Mirror leads with the story of a sperm donor who has won compensation from an IVF clinic after couples mistakenly received his samples against his will. The paper says the man was "stunned to discover" he had fathered nine children to gay couples, plus four to heterosexual couples. He settled on a five-figure sum, the paper says.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox