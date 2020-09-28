Newspaper headlines: 'Tory rebels' virus revolt' amid 'deadly chaos'By BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration56 minutes agoimage captionThe prime minister is coming up against a "Red Wall revolt" with 16 million Britons now under what it calls "draconian restrictions" aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, says the Daily Mail. The paper points out that restrictions introduced in the north east of England will make it "illegal to go for a drink with a member of another household" despite drinking establishments staying open. It says the health secretary has faced a "backlash" from Tory MPs.image caption"Deadly chaos" is the Daily Mirror's choice of phrase to sum up the handling of the pandemic. It reports that local lockdowns are "a muddle of utterly confusing laws and guidelines" as the virus "spreads among us" - which it illustrates with a photograph of people in the street after venues closed in Bristol.image captionThe i newspaper also says the measures have fuelled a "Tory rebellion". It reports that there is a "scramble" among ministers to head off a revolt as backbenchers "demand parliamentary veto over further lockdown measures".image captionThe prime minister is accused by his own MPs of "ruling by decree", according to the Times. It reports that as many as 80 Tory MPs are "prepared to back an amendment... that would give parliament the final say" on new restrictions. But it points out that Health Secretary Matt Hancock has insisted there is no alternative to the measures.image captionBut the Daily Express says ministers came "close to placating Tory dissent" on Monday night with what it calls a "peace deal" to "head off rebels' virus revolt".image captionThe Guardian leads with the announcement that a test that can accurately diagnose coronavirus in 15 to 30 minutes is "about to be rolled out across the world" and will be sold to low- and middle-income countries for $5 (£3.90) each. The paper says the test "will allow mass screening of health workers, who are dying in disproportionate numbers in low-income countries". It isn't clear whether the UK intends to buy any, it adds.image captionThe Metro's front page, with the headline "Carry on Campus", reports that students living under lockdowns are "stranded" in halls of residence and "reportedly running out of food and toilet paper". Three students look into the camera through a gate at Manchester Metropolitan University in a photograph accompanying the lead story.image captionThe Daily Telegraph reports that elderly people could face "weeks" of delays before they can get the flu jab. It blames "surging demand caused by coronavirus" for shortages of the vaccine - despite, it points out, the government promising that the elderly would be "at the front of the queue". The chair of the Commons science committee tells the paper that suppressing flu would help fight coronavirus by "reducing the number of people with Covid-like symptoms who would need to isolate and be tested".image captionThe Financial Times leads with the news that HSBC shares rose by more than 10 per cent on Monday after China's Ping An Asset Management - its largest shareholder - raised its holding. It comes as the lender "has become increasingly entangled in ill feeling between China, the UK and the US". An HSBC insider tells the paper that Ping An's decision was "likely to be linked to financial rather than political considerations.image captionAnd the Daily Star warns that the UK is "set to take a battering from five named storms" - which it dubs "the Famous Five" - this winter.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox