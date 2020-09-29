Newspaper headlines: PM 'hasn't a clue' and 1m missed breast cancer scans

Newspaper headlines: PM 'hasn't a clue' and 1m missed breast cancer scansBy BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration39 minutes agoimage captionThe Daily Telegraph says the prime minister's confusion when clarifying coronavirus restrictions in the North East has fuelled demands from Tory rebels who want a vote before any new national measures are brought in. One Tory MP in the North East tells the paper it "only strengthened the argument for greater parliamentary scrutiny of new rules".image caption"And you thought you were confused," the Daily Mirror tells its readers, next to a photograph of the prime minister scratching his head during a visit to Exeter. It dubs him the "fool of six" who "can't explain his own rules".image captionThe Metro uses the same picture of the prime minister, who it says "hasn't a clue" - but adds the extra detail that his shoelaces were undone. The paper juxtaposes the prime minister with an image of comedian Matt Lucas impersonating him on Channel 4's Great British Bake Off.image captionHopes that the "rule of six" would weaken a second wave of infection have been "dashed", the Times reports, as the UK recorded more than 7,000 daily coronavirus cases in 24 hours - a new high since mass testing began. The paper says the rise puts the UK "on red alert".image captionThe i newspaper reports that one million women have missed life-saving breast cancer scans, which were put on hold during the pandemic. It says more than 8,000 "could be living with cancer" and highlights a plea for the government to "invest in NHS staff to clear [the] backlog".image captionThe Daily Mail says the screening programme usually detects 19,000 cases a year, it says, but it was suspended for four months in March. It claims the "shocking" figures "highlight the catastrophic impact of the pandemic on millions of patients with conditions other than Covid-19".image captionAnd the Daily Express also leads with the estimates from charity Breast Cancer Now, reporting that the NHS "vows to tackle" the backlog. It's also one of several papers to feature a picture of the Duchess of Cambridge toasting marshmallows with Cub and Beaver Scouts in west London.image captionLord Agnew, the cabinet and Treasury minister, asked senior civil servants to "rein in soaring costs" paid to "expensive management consultants", the Guardian reports. Citing a leaked letter, the paper says he claimed the "unacceptable" reliance has "infantilised" Whitehall. Official data shows that government spending on consultancy firms reached more than £1.5bn in 2017-18.image captionThe Financial Times reports that Home Secretary Priti Patel "asked officials to explore the construction of an asylum processing centre" on British overseas territory Ascension Island. But the idea "appears to have been dropped by Ms Patel," the paper says. The Home Office says it will "continue to provide safe and legal routes in the future".image captionDaily Star readers are met with a picture of a "furry friend" bounding across the front page, illustrating the lead story about "lockdown's forgotten victims". The paper is launching a campaign to raise money to help dogs that were "bought on a whim during lockdown and dumped a week later".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox