Newspaper headlines: Covid in White House and 'hopes grow for vaccine'By BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration1 hour agoimage captionUS President Donald Trump's positive test for coronavirus is the focus of many of Saturday's front pages. "Covid-19 in the White House," declares the "i" weekend after Mr Trump and his wife Melania both received positive results for the virus. On Thursday, the couple said they intended to self-isolate after one of Mr Trump's closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive. Soon afterwards, they received their results. The White House has since decided to move Mr Trump to hospital.image captionThe Guardian reports the US presidential election has been "thrown into disarray" over Mr Trump's positive test. The news comes just over a month before the election, when Mr Trump will face Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The White House has said the president has mild symptoms of Covid-19. But, the Guardian adds, Mr Trump - aged 74 and clinically obese - is "medically vulnerable". Mr Biden himself and his wife Jill tested negative on Friday.image captionThe FT Weekend has a similar take, saying the US election is in "turmoil" following the news. It says officials were left "scrambling" to find who else in the president's orbit may be infected. US vice-president Mike Pence, who would take over if Mr Trump could not perform his duties, tested negative on Friday. The paper also reports that US stocks fell on the news of Mr Trump's diagnosis.image captionThe White House insisted on Friday that Mr Trump "will remain on the job" despite catching the virus, according to the Daily Telegraph, with aides predicting a "speedy recovery". Cartoonist Matt depicts a reporter outside the White House relaying the [jokey] development that Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to "take care of the election".image caption"How many did Trump put at risk?" asks the Daily Mail, which claims that the Trump administration knew Ms Hicks had tested positive for coronavirus but still allowed Mr Trump "to attend a crucial election fundraiser on Thursday". It adds that Mr Trump is said to have "come into contact with at least 100 staff and supporters during the event at his New Jersey golf club".image captionElsewhere, the Times reports a mass roll-out of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine could be completed in "as little as three months", raising the prospect of every adult in the UK receiving a jab as early as Easter. It says scientists working on the vaccine - being developed with pharmaceutical giant Astrazeneca - hope it could be approved by regulators before the start of 2021. The paper also quotes government sources as saying they expect a full programme - which would exclude children - could take six months or less after approval.image captionThe Daily Express reports PM Boris Johnson has pledged that billions of pounds "liberated" by Brexit will help to build 40 hospitals. Mr Johnson has also promised the funds will enable them to be completed by 2030.image captionThe Daily Mirror says Coleen Rooney has submitted a document to the High Court defending her claims that Rebekah Vardy leaked stories on her in return for good coverage. The women, just as likely as their famous footballer husbands to generate front-page news, had a very public falling-out last year over what was nicknamed the "Wagatha Christie" affair. Vardy has always denied the claims and is currently suing Rooney for defamation.image captionFinally, the Daily Star covers its front page with a series of bubbles recalling statements attributed to the US president about coronavirus over recent months, such as "The risk is very, very low", "Covid? I'm not concerned" and "Infections will be close to zero". The paper's accompanying headline reads: "Well this is awkward."