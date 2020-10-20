Newspaper headlines: 'Chaos' of Manchester curbs and PM's 'tussles'By BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration1 hour agoimage captionDowning Street was "at war" with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham as the prime minister forced the region into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions, the Times reports. The paper says Boris Johnson tried to use a £60m package of support to make the mayor "fall into line", but he "pulled the plug" on talks even though the two sides were only £5m apart in negotiations.image captionThe Guardian says there was "chaos and fury" over the decision, with Andy Burnham saying people faced a "winter of real hardship". The paper says one in ten people in England will be living under the tier three measures, adding that this is the first time they have been imposed unilaterally.image caption"Tier and loathing" is the headline on Metro, as the paper quotes Mr Burnham describing the imposition of extra restrictions with just £22m of support as "brutal".image captionThe Greater Manchester mayor's accusation that Mr Johnson is "playing poker" with the lives of people in the region gives the Daily Mirror its headline. The government's offer of support is the "bare minimum", the paper quotes Mr Burnham saying.image captionThe i says the stand-off over Manchester's fate still continues, with 48 hours remaining to agree a better safety net for the region's workers. The prime minister is facing the "wrath of Manchester", its headline warns.image caption"Northern cities told they could be next," warns the Daily Telegraph, saying that South Yorkshire is expected to agree to the tier three measures on Wednesday, while West Yorkshire, the North East of England, Teesside and Nottingham continue with talks. The paper said Mr Johnson also hinted at full-scale regional lockdowns.image captionThe Daily Mail reports on what it calls a "chilling" letter from the Metropolitan Police to pub landlords in London, demanding they collect the IDs and addresses of drinkers to prevent households mixing and breaking coronavirus regulations. The paper says the nightlife industry body called the move "unlawful".image captionA "loophole" in pub rules is the focus of the Daily Star front page, which says people can "defy rules" to meet friends by saying they are having a working lunch. The paper mocks up Boris Johnson, key aide Dominic Cummings and Health Secretary Matt Hancock as clowns planning a working lunch.image captionCalls for "national unity" to defeat coronavirus lead the Daily Express. The paper says Boris Johnson called for local leaders to work with the government in the wake of the Manchester row, while business leaders said unity was necessary to maintain economic confidence as well as compliance with health measures.image captionAnd the Financial Times front page takes a wider view, presenting Boris Johnson as "buffeted by tussles" on several fronts. In addition to the conflict over local coronavirus measures, the paper says a call with business leaders over Brexit "went down like a bucket of cold sick", while trade talks remain in "deadlock".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox