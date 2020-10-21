Newspaper headlines: Care staff 'ordered to work in one home only'By BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration1 hour agoimage captionPlans are being drawn up to ban staff from working in more than one care home to prevent them accidentally spreading Covid-19, the Daily Telegraph reports in its lead story. The paper also reports that Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce extra financial support for pubs and restaurants hit by tier two restrictions on households mixing.image captionAs he announces the package of support, Mr Sunak will tell the Commons that the prospects for the economy are "getting bleaker", the Guardian adds. Its main story reports on plans for "draconian immigration laws" to be introduced after the Brexit transition period ends in December, which will mean rough sleepers who are foreign nationals could be deported.image captionOfficials believe that young people have been "frightened" into changing their behaviour, helping to slow the rise in England's coronavirus cases, the Times says. It reports that concern about long-term health impacts of Covid may be one factor in the change, which is credited with helping north-east England stay out of tier three restrictions.image captionThe Daily Mail says that the police officer in charge of enforcing the UK's lockdown rules has made the "shocking confession" that even he does not understand the three-tier system. Assistant Chief Constable Owen Weatherill told MPs that the public needed simpler messages, the paper reports.image captionMeanwhile, the Daily Star reports on the latest frontier in panic-buying: tracksuit bottoms. The paper claims that after the "bog roll bandits" of Covid's first wave, stay-at-home Britain faces a loungewear crisis next.image caption"So cruel" is the Daily Mirror's headline, with each letter made from the names of more than 300 Conservative MPs who voted against footballer Marcus Rashford's free school meals campaign. The paper quotes Labour saying more than a million children were "badly let down" by the opposition to extending free meals over the holidays.image captionMetro's front page focuses on what it calls a "historic shift" by Pope Francis to support civil partnerships for same-sex couples. The paper says gay rights campaigners hailed his words as "immensely poweful and moving", adding that they would help in the ongoing fight for equality.image copyrightAFPimage captionThe pound saw its biggest rally since March as the EU and UK agreed to restart Brexit talks, the Financial Times says in its lead story. Downing Street said "significant gaps" remain between the two sides, but it was ready to see if it was possible to bridge them, the paper reports.image caption"Finally, the penny drops!" is the triumphant take in the Daily Express on the same story. The paper claims that the EU has "finally backed down over demands to respect UK sovereignty" as it agreed to further talks.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox