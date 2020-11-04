BBC News

Newspaper headlines: 'Battle for America's soul' as the US votes

By BBC News
Staff

Published
image captionThe Daily Telegraph is among the UK papers that lead on the US election despite going to press before polls closed. It points out that the 2020 contest between President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden could see "the highest turn out in more than a century" after more than 100 million Americans voted early.
image captionVoters cast their ballots in front of a US flag on the front page of the Times. Shops and businesses across the country were "boarded up amid fears fanned by Mr Trump of violence once polling stations closed", the paper says. It also reports that former President Barack Obama criticised Mr Trump's call for the results to be declared on the night as an attempt to delegitimise postal votes. More Democrats than Republicans applied for postal votes, it says.
image captionElection day was "both inspiring and unnerving" for the Guardian, which splashes a picture of Mr Biden visiting his childhood home in the swing state of Pennsylvania. It reports that Mr Trump was counting on what he called a "red wave" on election day - but both he and Mr Biden "signalled confidence before polls closed".
image captionAnd it looks like the Daily Star is hedging its bets, declaring that - whether it's a 74-year-old Republican or a 77-year-old Democrat - an "old fart" has won the election.
image captionThe Metro reports that a coronavirus vaccine could be rolled out "for all front-line workers" and anyone over the age of 85 from next month. Citing GPs' magazine Pulse, it says "specialist teams will take the vaccine into places such as care homes". The report "represents the first firm indication of how the government will prioritise who will get a vaccine," it adds.
image captionBut there is "no news yet on whether any trial vaccine will be effective, the timelines, or who could benefit," the i cautions. It quotes the Department of Health and Social Care saying there are "no certainties" but there is "a possibility" of a vaccine in the first part of 2021.
image captionThe Pulse report is a "ray of hope" for Christmas, declares the Daily Mirror. The paper says England's Chief Medical Officer Prof Chris Whitty also offered Brits a "boost by suggesting lockdown could be over" before then, and that the R rate - the average number of people infected by each person who tests positive - should fall below one "in weeks".
image captionThe Daily Express, too, tells its readers Prof Whitty has "raised hopes of families being able to spend Christmas together" as GPs are put "on standby" to give out the vaccine. That's below a picture of Mr Trump looking "defiant to the last" as Americans "finally learn their fate".
image captionThe Daily Mail reports that the BBC will hold a fresh inquiry into claims from Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, that journalist Martin Bashir secured an interview with her in 1995 through "sheer dishonesty". The corporation said it would investigate "substantive new information" but this was "hampered at the moment" by the fact that Bashir was "seriously unwell" and unable to discuss the claims.

A "Battle for America's soul" is how the Guardian sums up the US presidential election. It says that from New York to Phoenix, from Detroit to Los Angeles, millions of citizens waited patiently to cast their vote in a poll that threatens to test the long-held ideals of democracy "like none before it".

"America decides its fate" is the simple headline in the Times. It says the past months have seen a "raucous battle" for the presidency.

Both the Biden and Trump camps have recruited hundreds of lawyers ready to fight what could become a state-by-state legal battle over contested election results, according to the New York Times. The paper accuses the president and the Republicans of openly attempting to "nullify ballots before they are counted in several states that could tip the balance of the electoral college".

The Washington Post says voters were bombarded with false stories on social media about widespread voter fraud, polling glitches, and intimations of violence. It says many of the posts appeared to specifically target voters in swing states, such as Pennsylvania.

image copyrightReuters
image captionPeople queued early on Tuesday morning to cast their ballots at polling stations in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

On this side of the Atlantic, the Sun believes the government has failed to make a convincing case for the need for the national lockdown in England, which MPs will vote on later.

In an editorial, the paper says the three-tier system was beginning to show results and one study suggests the R rate - the average number of people infected by each person who tests positive - is already below one. The paper argues that just as the current measures are working and just as our economy heals, we are taking a "giant, sightless leap back into the abyss".

The Daily Telegraph raises questions about the modelling used by the government's advisers. It says the prime minister needs to consider an alternative analysis from equally reputable scientists before taking such drastic action.

But under the headline "Ray of Hope for Xmas", the Daily Mirror says the government's chief medical adviser, Prof Chris Whitty, has "given Brits a boost" by suggesting the lockdown in England could be over before Christmas - because a vaccine may be on the way. It says GPs are "on standby to roll out a vaccine next month". In an editorial, the paper says the prediction "raises the possibility of a better-than-expected Christmas".

It's a theme dominating the front page of the Daily Express, which says surgeries are readying themselves to deliver a vaccine to those aged 85 and over and to front-line health workers.

Preparations for an imminent vaccine is the main story for the i newspaper, too. It says an announcement on plans for a mass vaccination programme is expected soon.

image copyrightEPA

Writing in the Daily Mail, former Prime Minister Tony Blair says this could be the last lockdown - provided that certain measures are put in place. He argues that a combination of vaccines, therapeutics, mass testing and high quality data could mean we can live alongside the virus safely through the winter.

There's anger among Tory MPs that the new lockdown rules in England will force military veterans to stand outside in the cold on Remembrance Sunday, according to the Daily Telegraph. It says any veteran who attempts to go into church to attend a traditional service risks a £200 fine. The paper also points to what it sees as other anomalies in the rules - banning children's sports while allowing people to work out with their personal trainers and forcing botanical gardens to close but allowing National Trust parks to stay open.

A number of papers provide detailed coverage of the terror attack in Vienna on Monday night and take a close look at the 20-year-old Islamist gunman of North Macedonian descent.

Analysis in the Times suggests that while the war in Syria is often regarded as the principle inspiration for Islamist violence in Europe, it also has roots in an older conflict much closer to home. It says the decade of wars in the Balkans after the break-up of Yugoslavia in the 1990s not only flooded western Europe with illegal firearms - it also became a proving ground for jihadist fighters and radical preachers.

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox

Under the headline "BBC To Probe Diana TV Lies", the Daily Mail says the corporation has been forced into a "humiliating U-turn" in the controversy surrounding its historic interview with Princess Diana. The BBC says it will investigate substantive new information regarding the methods used by its journalist Martin Bashir in securing the Panorama interview 25 years ago.

Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, has accused the BBC of a "whitewash" over the underhand tactics he says were used and is demanding an independent investigation. The BBC says it is unable to discuss any of this with Martin Bashir as he is seriously unwell.

Away from politics and the pandemic, the Guardian pays tribute to the army of "citizen geographers" who have identified an astonishing 49,000 miles of lost and forgotten paths in England and Wales. It says the passion with which members of the public have responded to the campaign "shows the significance of walking in our collective imagination".

"A country ramble is a way to calm the soul and regain a sense of perspective on human affairs," it says. In "these grim times", it is "uplifting" to know that there will be more ways to access what the 17th Century cleric Thomas Traherne described as "those rich and glorious things, The rivers, meadows, woods and springs".

And finally, it's a result that might leave a bitter taste in the mouth for some - but the humble Brussels sprout has been voted Britain's favourite green vegetable. The Waitrose survey, reported in the Times, saw the Christmas favourite narrowly seeing off broccoli to take the top spot by just one percentage point. Peas came a distant third. With the outcome so close, broccoli supporters are contesting the result and calling for a recount.