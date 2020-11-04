Newspaper headlines: 'Battle for America's soul' as the US votes
By BBC News
Staff
- Published
A "Battle for America's soul" is how the Guardian sums up the US presidential election. It says that from New York to Phoenix, from Detroit to Los Angeles, millions of citizens waited patiently to cast their vote in a poll that threatens to test the long-held ideals of democracy "like none before it".
"America decides its fate" is the simple headline in the Times. It says the past months have seen a "raucous battle" for the presidency.
Both the Biden and Trump camps have recruited hundreds of lawyers ready to fight what could become a state-by-state legal battle over contested election results, according to the New York Times. The paper accuses the president and the Republicans of openly attempting to "nullify ballots before they are counted in several states that could tip the balance of the electoral college".
The Washington Post says voters were bombarded with false stories on social media about widespread voter fraud, polling glitches, and intimations of violence. It says many of the posts appeared to specifically target voters in swing states, such as Pennsylvania.
On this side of the Atlantic, the Sun believes the government has failed to make a convincing case for the need for the national lockdown in England, which MPs will vote on later.
In an editorial, the paper says the three-tier system was beginning to show results and one study suggests the R rate - the average number of people infected by each person who tests positive - is already below one. The paper argues that just as the current measures are working and just as our economy heals, we are taking a "giant, sightless leap back into the abyss".
The Daily Telegraph raises questions about the modelling used by the government's advisers. It says the prime minister needs to consider an alternative analysis from equally reputable scientists before taking such drastic action.
But under the headline "Ray of Hope for Xmas", the Daily Mirror says the government's chief medical adviser, Prof Chris Whitty, has "given Brits a boost" by suggesting the lockdown in England could be over before Christmas - because a vaccine may be on the way. It says GPs are "on standby to roll out a vaccine next month". In an editorial, the paper says the prediction "raises the possibility of a better-than-expected Christmas".
It's a theme dominating the front page of the Daily Express, which says surgeries are readying themselves to deliver a vaccine to those aged 85 and over and to front-line health workers.
Preparations for an imminent vaccine is the main story for the i newspaper, too. It says an announcement on plans for a mass vaccination programme is expected soon.
Writing in the Daily Mail, former Prime Minister Tony Blair says this could be the last lockdown - provided that certain measures are put in place. He argues that a combination of vaccines, therapeutics, mass testing and high quality data could mean we can live alongside the virus safely through the winter.
There's anger among Tory MPs that the new lockdown rules in England will force military veterans to stand outside in the cold on Remembrance Sunday, according to the Daily Telegraph. It says any veteran who attempts to go into church to attend a traditional service risks a £200 fine. The paper also points to what it sees as other anomalies in the rules - banning children's sports while allowing people to work out with their personal trainers and forcing botanical gardens to close but allowing National Trust parks to stay open.
A number of papers provide detailed coverage of the terror attack in Vienna on Monday night and take a close look at the 20-year-old Islamist gunman of North Macedonian descent.
Analysis in the Times suggests that while the war in Syria is often regarded as the principle inspiration for Islamist violence in Europe, it also has roots in an older conflict much closer to home. It says the decade of wars in the Balkans after the break-up of Yugoslavia in the 1990s not only flooded western Europe with illegal firearms - it also became a proving ground for jihadist fighters and radical preachers.
Under the headline "BBC To Probe Diana TV Lies", the Daily Mail says the corporation has been forced into a "humiliating U-turn" in the controversy surrounding its historic interview with Princess Diana. The BBC says it will investigate substantive new information regarding the methods used by its journalist Martin Bashir in securing the Panorama interview 25 years ago.
Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, has accused the BBC of a "whitewash" over the underhand tactics he says were used and is demanding an independent investigation. The BBC says it is unable to discuss any of this with Martin Bashir as he is seriously unwell.
Away from politics and the pandemic, the Guardian pays tribute to the army of "citizen geographers" who have identified an astonishing 49,000 miles of lost and forgotten paths in England and Wales. It says the passion with which members of the public have responded to the campaign "shows the significance of walking in our collective imagination".
"A country ramble is a way to calm the soul and regain a sense of perspective on human affairs," it says. In "these grim times", it is "uplifting" to know that there will be more ways to access what the 17th Century cleric Thomas Traherne described as "those rich and glorious things, The rivers, meadows, woods and springs".
And finally, it's a result that might leave a bitter taste in the mouth for some - but the humble Brussels sprout has been voted Britain's favourite green vegetable. The Waitrose survey, reported in the Times, saw the Christmas favourite narrowly seeing off broccoli to take the top spot by just one percentage point. Peas came a distant third. With the outcome so close, broccoli supporters are contesting the result and calling for a recount.
- LACKING MOTIVATION?: 6 hours of dance hits to help you stay energised all day long
- THE NAKED SCIENTISTS: Why are people catching coronavirus on purpose?