Newspaper headlines: 'Battle for America's soul' as the US votes

There's anger among Tory MPs that the new lockdown rules in England will force military veterans to stand outside in the cold on Remembrance Sunday, according to the Daily Telegraph. It says any veteran who attempts to go into church to attend a traditional service risks a £200 fine. The paper also points to what it sees as other anomalies in the rules - banning children's sports while allowing people to work out with their personal trainers and forcing botanical gardens to close but allowing National Trust parks to stay open.