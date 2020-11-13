Newspaper headlines: Final chance for PM 'to get grip' and Queen's vow

Newspaper headlines: Final chance for PM 'to get grip' and Queen's vowBy BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration1 hour agoimage captionThe internal tensions inside No 10 again feature on the front pages, although the early editions you see here would have been printed before the news came of adviser Dominic Cummings' own departure plan. The Guardian says Boris Johnson has been warned by Conservative MPs that he has one final chance to "overhaul a dysfunctional Downing Street operation". It claims a string of Tories have said the saga surrounding the resignation of the PM's director of communications, Lee Cain, epitomised a No 10 "lurching from crisis to crisis".image captionMr Cummings, the PM's chief adviser, is pictured on the front or the Daily Telegraph, which of course used to employ Boris Johnson. The newspaper's early edition says Mr Cummings is at "the beginning of the end" of his time in Downing Street, according to their sources. Cartoonist Matt has his own take, with one wag asking "Is this the second wave or third wave of Dominic Cummings?"image captionBoris Johnson is planning to soften the government's image and rebuild relations with MPs as part of a new strategy, the Times says, which is backed by his fiancee Carrie Symonds. The paper suggests he wants to reset his premiership after the resignation of his director of communications by "ending culture wars, promoting the green agenda and taking a less dogmatic approach to the Union". A caption below a picture of Ms Symonds says he is "emerging as a power broker at No 10".image caption"Let's help Dom go" is the headline in the Daily Star, alongside a picture of a mask cut-out with Dominic Cummings' eyes peaking through. The paper sends its own message to Mr Cummings: "Skulk out of Downing Street with this over your head and nobody will know it's you, Dom!"image captionMr Cummings is also pictured on the front of the Financial Times, but the paper leads on three of the world's top central bankers predicting that the breakthrough in a coronavirus vaccine will boost the global economy. It says the bosses of the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve also called for more short-term public support to bridge the gap to a recovery.image captionThe i newspaper says "baseless" safety fears over a coronavirus vaccine could prevent the UK from reaching herd immunity. It says online misinformation campaigns and poor perception of the government are among the reasons blamed for shaking public trust.image caption"The clamour that cannot be ignored", is the headline in the Daily Mail, which claims that MPs, doctors, charities and families have united behind the paper's campaign to ensure care home residents do not spend Christmas by themselves. It is calling for ministers to relax stringent coronavirus restrictions and prioritise mass testing in care homes.image captionThe Queen has vowed to keep serving her country "for all of her life", according to aides quoted in the Daily Express. The papers saying the monarch has vowed to work past her Platinum Jubilee in 2022.image captionBritain's youngest Euromillions jackpot winner has been charged over the death of a pensioner in a car crash on Christmas Day, reports the Metro. Matt Topham, who was 23 when he won £45m in 2012, is accused of causing death by dangerous driving last December.image captionAnd the same story is the focus for the Daily Mirror, which reports that a grandmother, Jane Regler, 75, was the victim in the car crash. It quotes her husband Rodney as saying: "We were soulmates."