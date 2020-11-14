Newspaper headlines: 'No 10 slams attacks' and 'royal Netflix rage'By BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration1 hour agoimage captionThe reported power struggle at the heart of Boris Johnson's government continues to dominate Sunday's papers. The Observer says new No 10 press secretary Allegra Stratton was left "in tears all morning" following reports Downing Street's outgoing communications director Lee Cain had criticised her. A close friend of Ms Stratton tells the paper she is "very upset" at the turn of events given she did not even apply for the role - which will see the former journalist face questions from reporters on camera in the new year.image captionDowning Street has hit back at "vicious and cowardly" attacks on Ms Symonds, according to the Sunday Telegraph. The paper says a "war of words" between Mr Johnson, Mr Cummings and Mr Cain was sparked by a bitter row - fuelled by Ms Symonds' antipathy towards them. One insider also tells the Telegraph "no decision is ever final" because the PM appears to need to consult his partner - but another source says this claim is "laughable".image caption"Turmoil in Downing Street" is how the Sunday Mirror casts its report of events at No 10 this week. The paper alleges allies of chief adviser Dominic Cummings used the phrase "Princess Nut Nuts" as a "cruel nickname" for Mr Johnson's fiancé Carrie Symonds.image captionMeanwhile, the PM has promised backbench Tories there will be "no backsliding on Brexit" amid the departures of Vote Leave architects Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain from Downing Street, the Sunday Express reports.image captionPrince Charles is among the royals angry at the new series of Netflix drama The Crown, according to the Mail on Sunday. Friends of the heir to the throne say the drama is "trolling on a Hollywood budget". Sources rage to the paper that "fiction is presented as fact" in the TV epic, which it says promotes a "twisted version of events". The Crown's fourth series is released later on Sunday.image captionThe Sunday Times suggests a "chumocracy" rules at the heart of government after finding an influential lobbyist advised health ministers and later sent information about the UK's coronavirus response to private clients. The paper says George Pascoe-Watson was hired by the Department of Health on 9 April and discussed strategy "daily" with test-and-trace minister Lord Bethell until 7 October. The Sunday Times claims he later sent an email to clients saying he had been "privately advised" about restrictions due to come into force. Mr Pascoe-Watson says he fully declared his private sector role and responsibilities and denies sending information gleaned from calls about test-and-trace to clients.image captionThe Sunday People reports the last words of Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe who died this week - but says surviving victims believe "Hell is too good for him".image captionAnd the Daily Star Sunday rejoices at the return of reality favourite I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. It reports actress Beverley Callard as saying she is not afraid of any ghostly goings on at the Welsh castle where filming began this week because she is already haunted by Corrie's Deirdre Barlow.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox