Newspaper headlines: 'Tiers of rage and disbelief' as 'north sees red'

The Daily Telegraph's top story reports that 34m people are now "worse off" under the new Covid tier restrictions than they were before England's second national lockdown - which the paper illustrates with two before and after maps. The paper says Prime Minister Boris Johnson now faces a "rebellion" from his MPs over the "unfair" system when it is put to a Commons vote on Tuesday.

The Daily Mail says senior Conservatives have warned that Mr Johnson will face the "biggest revolt of this Parliament" over the new measures during next week's vote. The paper singles out the Kent village of Penshurst- which it says has been put into tier three despite having low case numbers and no deaths - leading to what the Mail calls "tiers of rage and disbelief".

"The North sees red" is how the Metro headlines its lead, which says Mr Johnson is facing a "furious backlash" after the government said areas placed under the toughest restrictions would receive no additional financial help.

"All Wight for some" is the headline of the Sun's front page, a reference to the "lucky 1%" - including the Isle of Wight - that have escaped the strictest Covid curbs.

The Times says that after Mr Johnson's assurance that "every area has the means of escape" from the toughest restrictions, government sources have since "played down hopes" that areas could move down the tiers before Christmas and the impact of a relaxation of restrictions is understood. One source told the paper they would not expect any area to change tiers until the new year.

But the Daily Express takes hope from the prime minister's promise of an "escape route" for areas under the toughest restrictions.

The i's front page headlines on the warning to families not to hug or kiss their elderly relatives at Christmas by UK chief medical adviser Prof Chris Whitty.

The Guardian's front page reports that a former neighbour of Matt Hancock is supplying the government with "tens of millions" of vials for NHS Covid-19 tests "despite having had no previous experience of producing medical supplies". Alex Bourne denied that he profited from his personal contact with the health secretary. He told the Guardian that after offering his services to Mr Hancock in a Whatsapp message, he was directed to a Department of Health website where he formally submitted details of the work his firm could do. Mr Bourne's lawyers said there was no further follow-up with Mr Hancock after this. A health department spokesperson said it did not comment on Mr Hancock's personal relationships.

The Daily Star's front page also reports on the government contract awarded to Mr Bourne.