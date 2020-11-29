Newspaper headlines: PM urges 'resolve', and vaccine 'celebrity drive'By BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration3 minutes agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionPubs and restaurants impacted by the pandemic will receive extra money to help them through Christmas, the Daily Telegraph reports. The financial boost is part of an attempt by the prime minister to head off a Tory rebellion. MPs are due to vote on Boris Johnson's tougher tier system for England in the Commons on Tuesday. Separately, shops will be allowed to stay open for longer in the run-up to Christmas, the paper adds.image captionBut "PM stands firm over rebellion" is the headline dominating the front of the i, as the paper reports that Mr Johnson has insisted there will not be any more concessions over the tougher restrictions. The PM has appealed to Conservative MPs to show "unity and resolve" as he seeks to avert a rebellion. It comes as a major study suggests that lockdown is working as infections fall 30% in 12 days, the paper adds.image captionThe Daily Express also leads with Mr Johnson's appeal to MPs for "unity and resolve". He told MPs in a letter that he had "every reason" to believe the worst phase of the pandemic was "very nearly behind us".image captionThe Metro carries warnings from Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab that a third national lockdown cannot be ruled out if MPs vote down England's new tier system.image captionMeanwhile, NHS bosses are planning to enlist the help of "sensible" celebrities and social media influencers to persuade people to have a Covid vaccine, the Guardian reports. A source with knowledge of the plans told the paper that NHS England is looking for "people who are known and loved", although no names have yet been confirmed. It is understood politicians will not be used, the paper adds, and NHS communications experts have suggested privately that members of the Royal Family and footballer Marcus Rashford would be ideal. The Guardian is among several papers to feature Formula One driver Romain Grosjean's miraculous escape after his car hit a barrier and burst into flames at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.image captionAccording to the Daily Star, a "crack Army unit used to waging war on terror" will tackle disinformation flooding the internet, including lies about a Covid vaccine.image caption"Go shop for Britain" is the High Street's plea on the front of the Daily Mirror. Shoppers have been urged to buy their Christmas presents in stores as experts say retailers face a £9bn slump in pre-Christmas takings. "It's the most important December ever for retailers," the British Independent Retailers Association has said.image captionElsewhere, the Daily Mail is celebrating its Mail Force campaign, which has seen more than 40 million pieces of personal protective equipment donated to hospitals, care homes and charities. The paper quotes Mr Johnson praising the "remarkable" achievement and generosity of those who contributed.image captionThe Sun's front page features a picture of singer Rita Ora wearing a mask, as the star is alleged by the paper to have breached lockdown rules by hosting a birthday party for 30 people at a restaurant in west London on Saturday.image captionAs part of a post-Brexit overhaul of agriculture in England, the government has outlined a seven-year plan to phase out paying subsidies to farmers based on how much land they own, the Times says. Instead, farmers will be given money to improve productivity and the environment. The hope is that wildlife will "thrive", air and water will be "cleaner" and animal suffering will be reduced, the paper adds.image captionAnd finally, the European Union wants to revitalise its transatlantic partnership with the US as Donald Trump's presidency comes to an end, the Financial Times reports. The paper says it has seen a draft EU plan which seeks cooperation from the US on everything from digital regulation and tackling Covid-19 to fighting deforestation.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox