Newspaper headlines: Vaccine by the weekend and care home visits return

Newspaper headlines: Vaccine by the weekend and care home visits returnBy BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration1 hour agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe NHS is to start providing a coronavirus vaccine within days, according to the Daily Telegraph's splash. The paper says the armed forces and health service are making urgent preparations to start distributing the vaccine by the weekend. The Nightingale hospital at the London ExCel centre, Ashton Gate football stadium in Bristol and Epsom racecourse in Surrey are among the sites reported to be turned into vaccine hubs. The paper also carries a photo of US President-elect Joe Biden with his foot in a medical boot under the caption "Didn't the other guy get the boot?"image captionA Tory rebellion against the new coronavirus tiers system is featured on many of the papers, including the Guardian, which says Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a battle to reassert authority after 55 of his MPs rejected the legislation. The paper also carries a story on lab-grown meat, which is produced without the slaughter of an animal, being given approval for sale. It reports "chicken bites", produced by US firm Eat Just have passed a safety review by the Singapore Food Agency.image captionThe I newspaper also leads on the Conservative MP rebellion, saying it "hits chance of future lockdowns". It says the prime minister stood by the "Aye" voting lobby and pleaded with his backbenchers. The paper also mentions Health Secretary Matt Hancock's emotional speech about his step-grandfather dying after testing positive for Covid-19.image captionThe demise of Debenhams features prominently on the front page of the Financial Times, which says its failure has sent "tremors through bricks and mortar retail". The paper says the more than 200-year-old retailer is preparing for its last Christmas after JD Sports pulled out of a rescue deal. The Tory revolt also features, with the paper saying it had delivered a "serious blow to Mr Johnson's authority after a year of missteps on coronavirus".image captionThe Metro leads on the news the Queen will not hold her traditional family Christmas at Sandringham, in Norfolk, this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Throne Alone" is the paper's headline as it reports the monarch will spend the day "quietly" with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle.image captionThe Daily Mail front page declares the paper has won "care home hugs for Christmas" after it was announced relatives who have tested negative for Covid-19 can visit loved ones in care homes. The paper says the rollout of rapid testing kits means residents will be allowed face-to-face indoor visits by Christmas.image captionThe Times also leads on care homes reopening to visitors. It says the government has told relatives "test negative and see your loved ones for the first time since March". Millions of rapid tests will be sent out to care providers over the next month, along with new PPE supplies, the paper reports. It also reports that a fire sale at the beleaguered chain Debenhams could lead to a "Wild Wednesday" on the High Street as retailers are allowed to reopen for the first time in a month.image captionThe Daily Star leads on Scotch eggs for the second day running as it mocks up cabinet minister Michael Gove as a clown called GoGo. Its story focuses on Mr Gove saying Scotch eggs did not count as a substantial meal for the purposes of pubs serving alcohol in tier two areas during a television interview, before later saying they do. The paper is in typical punning form, saying "Scotcha" and "you must be yolking".image captionThe Sun has a similar take, saying Mr Gove has "Scotch egg on his face", with an image him as the savoury snack. It also features a picture of his cabinet colleague George Eustice, who originally said that a Scotch egg was a substantial meal, as a dish of pickle.image captionThe Daily Express carries a call from the prime minister for shoppers to "buy British and bring festive cheer" as shops reopen on Wednesday after the lockdown restrictions. It is part of the paper's Brilliantly British campaign, which the paper says has been launched "to protect jobs and a give a crucial shot in the arm to UK businesses".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox