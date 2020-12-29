Newspaper headlines: 'New tiers eve' and PM's Brexit 'triumph'By BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration16 minutes agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionTwo thirds of England is set to be under the toughest coronavirus restrictions very soon, the Sun reports. The paper says the PM was still deciding over new measures for Lancashire, the Midlands and Cumbria on Tuesday night. It adds that school years 11 and 13 are now likely to be delayed from returning until 11 January as cases reach a new record high.image caption"Tougher lockdown in England" is the i paper's headline as it reports how most areas will be under tier four - "stay at home" - restrictions as patient numbers mount, previewing an announcement due on Wednesday by Health Secretary Matt Hancock. It adds that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been warned the NHS now faces "catastrophe" in 2021.image captionMillions more people will be placed under the "stay at home" measures, says the Times. It reports that Mr Johnson has approved placing more areas in tier four amid "increasing" alarm at the new fast-spreading virus variant detected initially in the south east of England. It claims the return of secondary schools is set to be delayed after head teachers threatened to boycott the mass introduction of tests.image captionHospitals could soon face choosing between who receives life-saving care and who does not, says the Guardian. It reports the warning by the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association comes as calls grow for a UK-wide lockdown and for schools to be shut for longer in the new year.image captionThe Daily Express says the prime minister's Brexit trade deal with the European Union will be backed by MPs in a "historic resolution" for the UK. The paper reports Mr Johnson will tell Parliament that the deal has been achieved despite being written-off as "impossible" by opponents. It says Wednesday looks set to be "truly momentous" as the trade deal is "crashed" through the Commons.image captionMr Johnson is to "hail a new chapter in Britain's history" says the Daily Mail, which also previews the PM's speech to Parliament. The paper reports that Tory Eurosceptics announced their support for the deal, "finally ending decades of division in the party over Europe". It says MPs will spend five hours scrutinising the 80-page bill which places the trade deal into law.image captionWednesday's Commons vote "will largely end the four-year Brexit saga" says the Daily Telegraph. The paper says the passage of the bill will be a "personal triumph" for Mr Johnson. Elsewhere, the paper reports secondary schools in England are not expected to open as planned next week as many more areas are pushed into the toughest restrictions as coronavirus cases surge.image captionThe Daily Star reports that recent snow fall has hit "vital deliveries" for thousands of self-isolating families. Its headline? "Whitemare!"image captionThe Financial Times reports that investment banks worldwide have generated a record $124.5bn (£92.2bn) in fees as companies raced to raise cash in the pandemic.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox