Newspaper headlines: 'Over 21m jabs now in UK', and Trump impeached

Newspaper headlines: 'Over 21m jabs now in UK', and Trump impeachedBy BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration36 minutes agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe UK vaccine rollout makes the front of several papers. The Telegraph says Boris Johnson has promised to "accelerate" the programme after it emerged that, under current government plans, it would not be ramped up significantly until March. It says the UK government has not published detailed plans of the rollout, but last night the Scottish government published their plan which is understood to be similar, and UK ministers were furious.image captionThe Daily Express leads on the announcement by Mr Johnson that coronavirus vaccines are to be offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The paper quotes the PM as saying the round-the-clock rollout of jabs will begin "as soon as we can".image captionThe Sun also leads with the pledge that jabs will be administered 24/7. The paper says the PM also hailed its own Jabs Army campaign which is trying to recruit volunteers to help with the rollout. Mr Johnson urged the government's 450,000 civil servants to join the campaign and help out.image captionA photo of England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam administering a vaccine makes the front of the Metro. The paper says he volunteered to give jabs on his day off. The number of people who have now received a jab reached 2.6 million - but the paper says hope has been tempered with the emergence of a new Brazilian strain of Covid and a new record of daily deaths in the UK.image captionThe Guardian pays tribute to some of the people who have died from the virus, as the UK recorded 1,564 further deaths - the biggest figure reported in a single day since the pandemic began. The paper says it takes the UK to a grim milestone of reaching 100,000 deaths, according to an analysis of figures from government and statistical agencies.image captionBut the Daily Mail says there is one reason to be hopeful - there are now more than 21 million Covid jabs in Britain. It means there are now enough doses to vaccinate all over 70s, care home residents and health staff by mid-February, the paper says. However, not all of the vaccine batches have passed regulatory checks and many are not yet in vials.image captionMeanwhile, the Times reports on a scientific study into whether people who have had Covid before are immune. The study suggests that catching the virus gives "at least as good" an immune defence as a vaccine - although scientists warned they still do not know how long immunity lasts.image captionThe Daily Star takes aim at government ministers on its front page, portraying Priti Patel, Matt Hancock, Boris Johnson and Gavin Williamson as four circus clowns on the TV quiz show University Challenge. The paper suggests that they are "universally challenged", and asks: "Why won't any politician EVER give us a straight answer to a straight question?"image captionMany papers feature the news from the US on their front pages - that President Donald Trump has been impeached for a second time. The i newspaper highlights that Mr Trump has made history by becoming the first president to be impeached twice. Mr Trump described the vote as a witch-hunt but called for an end to the violence.image captionThe Financial Times also leads with Mr Trump's impeachment, saying he will now face a trial in the Senate that will "cast a shadow over the start of Joe Biden's presidency". Ten Republicans broke ranks to join Democrats in voting to charge Mr Trump and, if convicted, Mr Trump could be prevented from running for office in the future, the paper adds.image captionThe Daily Mirror carries praise for a "hero" teacher on its front page, who has been delivering food and laptops to pupils who are working from home during the lockdown. Zane Powles, from Grimsby, Lincolnshire, was among the staff helping out children after being "horrified" by the "meagre" rations in food parcels delivered under the free school meals scheme, the paper says.