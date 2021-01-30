Newspaper headlines: EU 'vaccine blunder', and sport betting logo 'ban'By BBC NewsStaffPublished49 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe European Union's "blunder" over the Irish border has reopened the "toxic" political row over Northern Ireland's post-Brexit status, according to the Observer. The EU is facing a backlash after it announced potential export controls on vaccines produced within the bloc - a move the European Commission backpedalled on just hours later, says the paper. Some Conservative politicians are planning to use the row to demand an overhaul of the Brexit deal over Northern Ireland, it adds.image captionThe Mail on Sunday has adopted a celebratory tone, leading with the headline: "Boris's double vaccine victory." The paper says that the prime minister "forced the EU into an extraordinary double climbdown" on vaccines reaching the UK. Meanwhile, 8.4m first doses of the vaccine have been administered, the paper adds.image captionThe Sunday People also hails the "vaccine victory". The paper describes "a day of hope" after "one year of hell" as the EU backtracks over potential export controls. Plus, experts say the jab is working, the Sunday People addsimage captionBritain is poised to help the EU with its vaccination crisis, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has told the Sunday Telegraph. Meanwhile, the paper says new modelling suggests that the UK may not be able to abandon social distancing rules this year unless a vaccine proves to be 85% effective at stopping transmission of the virus. A photo of Boris Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds dominates the front page as the Telegraph reports she is set to become head of communications at animal conservation charity the Aspinall Foundation.image captionThe Sunday Mirror reports on the "crisis" facing doctors and nurses "on the corona front line" in hospitals, carrying an image of medical staff wearing personal protective equipment and tending to a patient.image captionElsewhere, a "cash crisis" is looming for professional sport, the Sunday Times says, as gambling logos may be banned from shirts in the biggest shake-up of advertising in the industry since tobacco promotion was outlawed. Football clubs would be hit hardest, the paper says, but other sports such as snooker, darts, boxing and rugby league will also be affected. And the Sunday Times highlights its list of the UK's biggest taxpayers - reporting Ed Sheeran paid more than £28m in a year - more than any other musician.image captionUK Trade Secretary Liz Truss will on Monday request to join an 11-nation, £9 trillion trans-Pacific trading bloc, the Sunday Express reports, celebrating it as "another big Brexit bonus".image captionAnd the Daily Star Sunday says MI6 is looking for part-time spies. "Licence to chill" is the front page headline.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox