Newspaper headlines: 'We're past the peak' and applause for Capt Tom

image caption"We're past the peak," declares Metro in its headline, reporting the words of England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty at the Downing Street coronavirus briefing. The paper says he warned that infection rates remain incredibly high but that the number of deaths is steadily declining.
image captionThe same story features on the front of the Times, which reports that although hospital admissions and deaths are falling in all four nations of the UK, Prof Whitty said that it would be months before the pressure on the NHS was eased. So it seems timely that the paper's second story is a report that the number of students accepted for medical degrees has gone up by a third in the past decade.
image captionTwo encouraging developments feature in the Daily Express headline: "10m jabs... and we're past the peak". The paper said Prime Minister Boris Johnson described these as "signs of hope", with the vaccination numbers marking a "colossal" milestone.
image caption"10 million" is the celebratory headline on the i newspaper, which points out it has taken 57 days to give a first dose to 15% of the population. The paper also reports the promise that new vaccines will be ready by autumn, designed to be more effective against some of the new variants of the virus that have been detected in recent weeks.
image captionNHS nurses, paramedics and doctors are pictured applauding on the front of the Daily Mirror under the headline: "This is for Captain Tom". The paper calls the moment of applause across the UK a "nation's thank you" to 100-year-old war veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised £33m for the NHS during lockdown, and who died with Covid-19 on Tuesday.
image caption"Now let's give Sir Tom a statue," is the Daily Mail's headline, reporting that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has endorsed the paper's call for a lasting memorial to the "national hero". It also says Britain "came to a standstill" to mark Capt Sir Tom's passing with applause.
image captionA picture of Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds joining the applause for Captain Sir Tom appears on the Daily Telegraph front page, but the lead story focuses on the occupant of Number 11 Downing Street, Chancellor Rishi Sunak. It reports his concerns that scientists are delaying the reopening of the economy by "moving the goalposts" from the original target of protecting the NHS and saving lives to a focus on getting the number of cases down.
image captionThe Guardian's main story says that the NHS is being urged to rethink how it protects thousands of frontline staff in the pandemic, as new evidence suggests they are more at risk than previously thought of catching the virus from coughing patients. It says research shows that coughing produces 10 times the number of infectious aerosol particles than talking or breathing, and suggests that it may explain why so many healthcare staff have fallen ill.
image captionItaly's formation of a national unity government under former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi, who has been given the task of tackling the pandemic and restoring the country's economy, leads the Financial Times. The paper also reports Boris Johnson has raised the stakes over the dispute with the EU about post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland, saying the prime minister warned he could use emergency provisions to override the checks on goods arriving from Great Britain.
image captionAnd the Daily Star covers warnings from police to social media trolls after high-profile people, including Marcus Rashford and Captain Sir Tom Moore, were recently targeted by "sad keyboard warriors". The paper's headline gives a blunt summary of the advice from police - "Don't use social media if you're a moron".

Pictures of Captain Sir Tom Moore's family and NHS staff joining the national applause for him last night are on many of the front pages.

It was, the Daily Mirror says, the "nation's thank you". There are many calls for a fitting memorial to what the Daily Star calls one of Britain's finest heroes.

The Sun suggests renaming a hospital after the NHS fundraiser - or better still, it adds, a new one built in his memory.

The Daily Mail wants a statue, and highlights Boris Johnson's support for one. The Times thinks that's an excellent idea. As for where it should go, it says the empty fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square might welcome a lasting, uncontroversial adornment after years of temporary and often contentious displays.

image copyrightReuters
image captionHannah Ingram-Moore, Captain Sir Tom's daughter, and her family joined in the applause

The papers seize on the news that 10 million people have now received their first Covid jab. "Ten million reasons to be thankful", is the Sun's main headline. For the i newspaper, it's a milestone to lift the spirits.

In the Daily Mail's words, it's remarkable to think that only a few short weeks ago, Britain was in the depths of despair. Then, there seemed no way out of the grim Covid tunnel, it says.

Now, as the Daily Express declares, victory over this disease is at hand.

In the Daily Telegraph's view, the vaccine must now be the route out of lockdown. This needs to be the moment when science is no longer used as the justification for continuing controls, but the way to let us live normally again, it adds.

The Financial Times says the clear success of the UK's vaccine rollout and the contrast with EU missteps on its scheme leave the Conservatives increasingly confident that the government will emerge from the pandemic far stronger than its numerous errors should permit.

The Daily Telegraph says the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, fears that scientific advisers are "moving the goalposts" on the requirements for ending lockdown amid growing frustration within the government over the issue.

It says Mr Sunak is concerned that the original target of protecting the NHS and saving lives has been replaced with a focus on getting infection numbers down, potentially delaying the lifting of restrictions.

image copyrightUK Government
image captionChancellor Rishi Sunak believes scientists are "moving the goalposts" over ending lockdown

Government sources have pointed out that case numbers will become less important if the vaccination programme means the virus no longer causes deaths or serious illness, the paper adds.

For its lead, the Guardian says the NHS has been urged to provide higher-level protective equipment for staff on general wards.

This is after new research suggested that coughing by Covid patients was putting staff at far greater risk of catching the virus than previously thought. The paper says the study found that coughing generated at least 10 times more infectious "aerosol" particles than speaking or breathing, which could explain why so many NHS staff have fallen ill.

The Times has seen a Whitehall memo setting out plans for new carbon taxes and charges - under which, the paper says, consumers face higher prices for meat, cheese and gas heating.

It reports that the prime minister has ordered every Whitehall department to produce a "price" for carbon emissions across all areas of the economy, as part of a drive to achieve his net-zero carbon pledge.

At present, only heavy industry, power generators and airlines are charged for their carbon emissions, the paper adds.

Finally, the most expensive cow in Europe is featured widely. The one-year-old Limousin heifer sold at auction for a record £262,000.

The Times says she caught the attention of bidders in Carlisle with her genetic qualities - boasting a larger loin depth and greater meat tenderness.

According to the Daily Telegraph, breakthroughs in IVF mean that heifers are no longer looked down upon by breeders as they can now potentially have hundreds of offspring - and as such their value has soared.

This one is named Poshspice - after the former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham. And the Sun says she's proved she has girl power.