Newspaper headlines: 'Hols on hold' and over-70s 'must have jabs'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agocommentsCommentsSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe warning from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps that it is too soon to start making holiday plans features on many of Thursday's front pages. "Give us a break," is the headline on the front page of the Daily Mirror, which calls the warning a "new coronavirus blow". It says the warning was made despite the fact that 13m people in the UK have had a first dose of a Covid vaccine.image caption"Hols on hold" is the Metro's headline. The newspaper says millions of people have been "left in limbo" after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told them to forget about booking holidays - at home or abroad. Mr Shapps says holidays are "off the cards" until Covid vaccines have reached everyone.image captionThe i says one in five people have been vaccinated against Covid in the UK. It reports that the World Health Organization has backed the UK strategy on delivering delayed doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccination. The UK "leads way for the rest of the world", the newspaper says.image captionThe Times leads on a plea from the prime minister for the final two million unvaccinated people who are over 70 or work in healthcare to come forward and have their first Covid vaccine dose. Boris Johnson warned that leaving large numbers unprotected could delay the easing of lockdown, the newspaper says. "Now is the moment to do it," the prime minister is quoted as telling the over-70s.image captionThe Daily Express reports Health Secretary Matt Hancock will promise a "radical shake-up" of the NHS to improve patient care. The newspaper says red tape will be ripped up in an effort to integrate health and care services.image captionThe Financial Times says Amsterdam surpassed London as Europe's largest share trading centre last month. The Netherlands is scooping up business lost by the UK since Brexit, the newspaper reports. It says there has been a "fourfold surge" in business for the Dutch city.image captionComments from the governor of the Bank of England make the front page of the Daily Telegraph. Andrew Bailey has warned that the European Union is poised to lock Britain out of its banking market. The newspaper says the move would push up financial costs for millions of consumers on both sides of the Channel. Mr Bailey tells the paper if this happens it would be a "mistake" and it would "lead to the fragmentation of markets".image captionThe Guardian leads on reaction to the government's announcement of a £3.5bn fund to fix dangerous cladding on buildings. "PM accused of 'betrayal' over fund to fix cladding", is the newspaper's headline. It says the prime minister is facing a backlash from his own MPs after the announcement that homeowners in blocks smaller than 18 metres tall would be left out of the fund.image captionThe Daily Mail says that detectives used the words "credible" and "true" to persuade a judge to let them raid Lady Brittan's homes as part of an investigation into her husband Leon, the former home secretary. The newspaper says Lady Brittan's homes in London and North Yorkshire were searched by police six weeks after the death of her husband. Lord Brittan was falsely accused of sexual abuse.image captionThe Sun reports that Sharif Mohamed, 32, of East Ham, East London, blew more than £175,000 on a bank card belonging to Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez. Mohamed now faces jail, the newspaper says, after admitting one charge of fraud at Snaresbrook crown court.image captionThe Daily Star says it is "safe to touch your balls" after experts say there is a low risk of Covid transmission.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox