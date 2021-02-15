Newspaper headlines: 'Final lockdown?' and 'Royal soap Oprah'By BBC NewsStaffPublished54 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage caption"'The final' lockdown", says the Metro as it reports Boris Johnson's caution that the current national lockdown in England must be the last. The paper also reports apparent unhappiness among travellers being made to quarantine in hotels after the system began on Monday for those arriving in England from "red list" countries.image captionMr Johnson's warning that the current lockdown must be the last leads the Daily Telegraph. It reports the PM as saying Monday's roadmap out of lockdown should mean easing measures will be "cautious but irreversible". The paper says a "well-placed government source" has said it is unlikely that normal weddings or singing in church will be allowed before Easter Sunday on 4 April.image caption"Border farce" is how the i paper reports the first day of England's new hotel quarantine system. The paper reports immigration staff were given copies of "red list" rules just three hours before the roll-out. Higher-risk passengers, the paper says, were allowed to mix "shoulder to shoulder" with others - and the system relies on people being honest on arrival forms.image captionThe PM's slight optimism leads the Daily Express, which also notes Mr Johnson's caution that now is not the time to relax all coronavirus measures.image captionVaccination is already reducing hospital admissions, deaths and virus transmission in the UK, according to the Times. The paper reports "encouraging" early data as showing the positive impact Britain's race for jabs is already having. Elsewhere, the paper reports a private university has begun offering students lessons in "chitchat and networking".image captionThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to lose all their remaining royal patronages, according to the Daily Mail, a year after "stepping back" from royal duties. The paper says the Queen will ask Prince Harry and Meghan to step back from any roles with organisations connected with their royal status. The Mail says the revelation "follows an announcement that the couple have recorded a 'tell-all' TV special with Oprah Winfrey".image captionThe Sussexes' decision to give an exclusive interview to Winfrey riles the Daily Star. The paper notes how Harry and Meghan have previously expressed a wish to maintain their privacy. The couple announced they are expecting their second child over the weekend.image caption"Royal soap Oprah," is the Daily Mirror's headline. It says Buckingham Palace fears "explosive claims" will be aired amid a "great deal of nervousness" among royal officials.image captionAnger over the role of the PM's former top adviser, Dominic Cummings, in the award of a lucrative coronavirus contract leads the Guardian. The paper reports High Court documents as claiming Mr Cummings was "instrumental" in the process of awarding a contract for opinion polling to a firm run by his "friends". Mr Cummings denies bringing in the company because it was run by people he knew. "I would never do such a thing," he says in a witness statement.image captionThe Financial Times reports Jaguar Land Rover's plan to head full throttle into an electric world, as the firm pledges to phase out diesel technology and turn Jaguar into an electric-only brand. The FT describes its new direction as "the biggest overhaul in a decade". Elsewhere, the new head of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, pledges to "get the global economy going again".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox