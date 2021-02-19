Newspaper headlines: Sussexes lose royal roles, and lockdown exit plan

Newspaper headlines: Sussexes lose royal roles, and lockdown exit planBy BBC NewsStaffPublished45 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Times joins several other papers in leading with the news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family. The paper says the couple "hit back" at the loss of their royal roles following "anger" over a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Friday. The palace said their decision to step down as working royals was not compatible with "a life of public service". The couple responded: "Service is universal." After the couple formally stepped down last March, there was a plan to review the arrangement after 12 months.image captionThe Daily Mail asks whether Harry and Meghan have "no respect", referencing the couple's pointed "service is universal" comment in response to Buckingham Palace's statement.image caption"Toodle pip" is the Daily Star's headline, as it continues its tongue-in-cheek take on what it calls the "publicity-shy" couple.image caption"No way back" is the headline on the front of the Daily Mirror, with the paper reporting that the Queen stripped Harry and Meghan of their royal patronages over their decision to "quit for a megabucks life in the US".image captionThe Daily Express describes the Queen as resolute but "sad", as she "put duty before love" in taking away their royal patronages.image captionThe loss of his military titles will come as a disappointment to Prince Harry, the Daily Telegraph reports. As a former British Army officer, who completed two tours of duty in Afghanistan, he was keen to hold on to the three honorary military titles, the paper reports, adding that he considers his reputation "substantially" dependent on such links. Meanwhile, the paper says that two-household outside gatherings and care home visits will be allowed next month under Boris Johnson's lockdown exit plan, due to be announced on Monday.image captionThe i weekend further outlines some of the key measures to be announced when the prime minister unveils his road map for lifting lockdown restrictions in England. From 8 March, all children in England will return to school and care home residents will be allowed one visitor, the paper reports. It adds that people will also be allowed to socialise with friends or a family member outdoors from next month. Meanwhile, a poll carried out for the paper suggests 60% of the UK public support the idea of vaccine passports.image captionAnd the FT Weekend leads with Friday's landmark ruling by Britain's highest court, which determined that Uber drivers are "workers" and entitled to rights such as the minimum wage. In a major setback for the gig economy model, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of 35 Uber drivers after a five-year legal battle. The ruling means that drivers have the right to holiday pay and the UK minimum wage, the paper adds, and Uber now has a duty to establish a workplace pension scheme.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox