Newspaper headlines: Jabs 'for all adults' by July and 'free by summer'By BBC NewsStaffPublished59 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Mail on Sunday and most other papers lead with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pledge that every adult in the UK will be offered at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of July. The previous target for all adults was autumn.image captionThe Sunday Telegraph says the new target for over-18s has raised hopes of holidays abroad and the return of outdoor events by August. Mr Johnson also confirmed that 45 million people living in England will have been invited to receive their first dose two months earlier than previously expected. And over-50s, who have accounted for 98% of Covid deaths, will be offered a vaccine by 15 April - two weeks ahead of schedule. Meanwhile, the paper carries a photo of the Prince of Wales visiting his father in hospital in London on Saturday after the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted on Tuesday.image captionThe Sunday Express labels the PM's plan to offer a vaccination to every adult in the UK by the end of July "ambitious". Ahead of Mr Johnson unveiling his road map out of lockdown in England on Monday, the paper says MPs and campaigners are urging him not to be "over-cautious", with fears that many restrictions could be in place throughout the summer.image captionThe Sunday Mirror also leads with the announcement that all adults will be offered the coronavirus jab by the end of July. Pubs and shops could even be open at Easter, the paper adds.image caption"Free by summer" is the headline dominating the front of the Sunday People, accompanied by a picture of a packed British beach with the caption "vax to normal".image captionElsewhere, a scientist and adviser to the government has told the Observer that data on the number of Covid-19 cases is so encouraging that outdoor sports for children and some adults should be allowed. Prof Mark Woolhouse, an infectious disease epidemiology expert, said the data was "extremely good" and "far better" than he was expecting two or three weeks ago. Separately, the paper reports that household poverty has soared during the pandemic, with the number of British households plunged into destitution more than doubling last year - from 197,400 to 421,500.image captionThe Sunday Times says the Duke of Cambridge is "really sad and genuinely shocked" by his brother's behaviour after it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not return as working members of the Royal Family. The paper quotes sources close to Prince William who is allegedly unhappy with the statement issued by his brother and Meghan confirming they were giving up their royal duties.image captionAnd finally, the Daily Star Sunday says the late comedian Les Dawson is keeping an eye on his grandson from beyond the grave, according to his daughter, Charlotte. "I've felt his presence," she told the paper.