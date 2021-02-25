Newspaper headlines: 'Do one's duty' as Queen makes 'vaccine plea'By BBC NewsStaffPublished20 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Queen features on many of the front pages after urging people to get the coronavirus vaccine. The Daily Telegraph says the monarch made her first comments on the subject by saying that those who refuse the vaccine "ought to think about other people rather than themselves".image captionThe Daily Mail leads on a similar theme, saying the Queen made a "historic intervention" in the coronavirus vaccination drive by suggesting "it is selfish not to have the jab". The paper says it is "highly unusual" for the monarch "to take such a firm public stand on contentious issues and her remarks will be seen as a victory for efforts to increase take-up".image caption"One's had one's jab and one's... right as reign" is the headline in the Sun, which reports that the Queen said her jab seven weeks ago "didn't hurt at all" during a video call.image captionThe Metro features pictures from the Queen's video chat with leaders of the NHS vaccine rollout during which she made the comments about vaccination. The paper says she told them: "Once you've had the vaccine, you have a feeling of, you know, you're protected which is, I think, very important."image caption"Do one's duty" is the headline in the Daily Mirror, which says the Queen issued a "stern rebuke to anti-vaxxers". It quotes her as saying that we must all help defeat the virus, which she likened to the plague.image captionThe Queen has urged everyone to follow her lead and have a Covid jab, according to the Daily Express. The paper described it as a "heartfelt plea" which evoked a wartime spirit.image captionThe Queen's image is also splashed across the front of the Times, but the paper leads on the chancellor's plans for a new "stealth tax" on wealthy pensioners. It claims Rishi Sunak will announce in his Budget next week a freeze on the lifetime allowance - the amount people can build up in their pension pot before incurring tax charges.image captionThe Budget is also the focus for the i, which reports there will be no pay rise for NHS staff in England in next week's announcement. It says that Mr Sunak will not make a decision on health worker salaries until May.image captionThe weakening of the weather system that brings warm and mild weather to Europe is the main story in the Guardian. The paper says "climate breakdown" is the probable cause, and it could mean colder winters in the UK.image captionAnd the Daily Star splashes on the announcement that Mr Potato Head, a classic children's toy, is going to become gender neutral.