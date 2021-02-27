Newspaper headlines: Sunak's 'tax raid' and 'goodnight Captain Tom'By BBC NewsStaffPublished10 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionSeveral papers lead with Chancellor Rishi Sunak's upcoming Budget announcement on Wednesday. The Observer says the chancellor plans to offer 700,000 shops, pubs, restaurants, hotels and other businesses grants of up to £18,000 as part of a £5bn scheme to prevent mass bankruptcies. The paper says that the move reflects a "growing panic" in Downing Street that many high street firms could collapse. Meanwhile, paediatricians and psychologists have warned a surge in child mental health cases could emerge when schools reopen in England next month.image captionMr Sunak is planning to hike taxes for online deliveries and the self-employed, the Sunday Telegraph reports. According to the paper, on 23 March - dubbed "tax day" in Whitehall - he will unveil a series of consultations on further tax increases to start paying for the £300bn cost of dealing with the pandemic. These options will include imposing heavier taxes on online retail, plus a green tax on internet deliveries.image captionIn order to plug the "black hole" in the nation's finances, Mr Sunak is due to set out plans to raise income tax by £6bn, according to the Sunday Times. The paper adds that the chancellor will announce on Wednesday a freeze on the basic rate of income tax and the higher threshold of £50,000. Corporation tax will also be increased from 19p in the pound to 25p, the paper reports.image captionThe Sunday Express says Mr Sunak has promised there is "light at the end of the tunnel" as it hails "Rishi's bounce back budget!" Meanwhile, images of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge feature on its front page - and in other papers - as the pair urge people to get the coronavirus vaccine and criticise disinformation online.image captionIn very promising news for the vaccination rollout, the Mail on Sunday reports that just one dose of a coronavirus jab reduces the risk of hospitalisation by more than 90%. The results apply to both the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine and the Oxford-Astrazeneca injection, the paper addsimage captionStriking a very different tone, the Daily Star Sunday says England's deputy chief medical officer Prof Jonathan Van-Tam has become an "unlikely sex symbol" as he is reportedly "tipped for telly stardom" with producers "desperate" to sign him up.image caption"I told you I was old" is the Sunday People's headline, accompanied by a picture of Captain Sir Tom Moore, whose funeral took place on Saturday. The paper is one of many to carry photographs from Sir Tom's funeral and images of the 100-year-old veteran, who soared to fame after raising millions of pounds for NHS charities last year.image captionAnd "his spirit lives on" is the Sunday Mirror's headline as Sir Tom's funeral dominates the paper's front page.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox