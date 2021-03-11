Newspaper headlines: Sarah Everard case and 'fury' over nurses' pay

Newspaper headlines: Sarah Everard case and 'fury' over nurses' payBy BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightThe Metroimage captionThe Metro's front page leads on the news that police have found human remains in the search for missing Sarah Everard. The remains were found in woodland near Ashford, Kent.image copyrightThe Sunimage captionThe Sun reports that a serving Metropolitan Police officer remains in custody on suspicion of Ms Everard's kidnap and murder.image copyrightThe Daily Mailimage captionThe Daily Mail reports that the arrested police officer was responsible for patrols of diplomatic premises, including the Palace of Westminster. The front page also features coverage of the latest "royal drama", including Prince Harry's "peace talks" with the Queen, following the interview he and wife Meghan gave to US chat show host Oprah Winfrey.image copyrightThe Daily Expressimage captionLike other papers, the Daily Express also leads on the latest developments in the Sarah Everard case. The front page also carries more royal news, this time on reports that Piers Morgan left ITV show Good Morning Britain after the Duchess of Sussex is said to have complained about comments he made about her interview with Oprah.image copyrightThe Guardianimage captionThe Guardian's lead on the Sarah Everard case reports that police are working to reassure the public following the latest developments. The front page also carries news that thousands of patients in England will be able to check whether they have bowel cancer by swallowing a capsule containing tiny cameras. Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, calls it an example of "Sci-fi" medicine being used to improve care.image copyrightThe Timesimage captionLike the Guardian, the Times report on the Sarah Everard case focuses on police efforts to reassure women they are safe walking the streets. The front page also reports that consultants and contractors profiting from the test-and-trace system are being offered advice from civil servants on how to apply for honours such as MBEs. The Times says the invitations to put forward staff for recognition came as Sir Nicholas Macpherson, permanent secretary at the Treasury until 2016, called the £37bn test-and-trace system the "most wasteful and inept public spending programme" ever.image copyrightThe Daily Telegraphimage captionAs well as the latest in the Sarah Everard case, the Daily Telegraph reports that a No 10 representative is expected to be sent to the US "to help counter the the EU's efforts to turn President Joe Biden's administration against the UK over its actions in Northern Ireland". The paper says the official will give factual briefings to US politicians in addition to "rebutting EU claims made about the UK post-Brexit".image copyrightThe Daily Mirrorimage caption"Your priorities are all wrong, Boris" is the headline of the Daily Mirror's front page - echoing comments by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer over the proposed 1% pay rise for NHS staff. The paper reports on the mounting "fury" over what it calls the "paltry" pay offer, comparing it with the £37bn budget for the test-and-trace system or the estimated £20bn cost of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan for a bridge or tunnel across the Irish Sea.image copyrightThe Daily Starimage captionThe Daily Star's front page reports that a lord has defended the proposed 1% pay rise for NHS staff, saying that nurses are "well-paid" for the job.image copyrightThe iimage caption"10 million vaccine jobs boost for UK" is the headline of the i's front page exclusive, which reports that a surge in British Covid vaccine supply from manufacturers is set to kick in this week. The paper says this will allow the NHS to ramp up administering second doses without having to slow the rate of giving out first doses.image copyrightThe Financial Timesimage captionThe Financial Times leads on Joe Biden's $1.9tn (£1.4tn) coronavirus relief package crossing "the finishing line". The House of Representatives passed the bill on Wednesday in a vote of 220 to 211 - with all but one Democrat voting in favour and every Republican voting against. The paper says the bill getting the "final green light from Congress" marked a "big victory" for the US president, and will pave the way for it to be signed into law on Friday.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox