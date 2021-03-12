Newspaper headlines: Met faces Sarah Everard case inquiry and William hits back

Newspaper headlines: Met faces Sarah Everard case inquiry and William hits backBy BBC NewsStaffPublished30 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightAFPimage copyrightThe Sunimage captionThe Sun's front page reports that the serving Metropolitan Police officer arrested on suspicion of the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard is also accused of a separate indecent exposure allegation.image copyrightThe Daily Telegraphimage captionThe Daily Telegraph says the officer was accused of "flashing" at a fast-food restaurant in south London on 28 February and says the police watchdog is investigating whether Met officers responded appropriately to the allegation.image copyrightThe Timesimage caption"Policeman's 'sex crime missed by Met officers'" is the headline for the Times, which notes the force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over this and four other separate issues to do with the case.image copyrightThe iimage captionThe i's front page report on the case says more than 200 women - including MPs and activists - have written an open letter to the paper calling on the government and police to act against violence.image copyrightThe Metroimage captionVigils highlighting women's safety on the streets are being organised across the UK following the Ms Everard's disappearance, the Metro reports.image copyrightThe Daily Mailimage caption"William blasts back at race slur" is the headline of the Daily Mail's splash, which reports the Duke of Cambridge's insistence that the Royal Family is not racist, following allegations during Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey. An insider quoted by the paper says William had done "very well given the emotion and enormity of it all".image copyrightThe Daily Mirrorimage captionThe Daily Mirror also leads on the Duke of Cambridge's response to Harry and Meghan's allegations, headlining on William's admission that he has not spoken to his brother since the interview.image copyrightThe Daily Expressimage caption"William Strikes Back" is how the Daily Express describes the Duke of Cambridge's comments, with the paper commenting he appeared "weary and deeply troubled".image copyrightThe Guardianimage captionThe Guardian leads on the inquiry the Met is facing over the Everard case, but its front page also carries another instalment of its reporting on Alex Bourne - the ex-landlord of a pub near Health Secretary Matt Hancock's old constituency home in West Suffolk who is supplying the NHS with vials for use in Covid test kits.image copyrightThe Financial Timesimage captionEurope's deepening vaccine "woes" make the Financial Times's splash, after Brussels warned that supplies from pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca would fall short in the first quarter. The paper says it comes on top of several EU countries suspending use of the jab over bloodclot fears and what the paper says are fading hopes that the US will provide extra doses.image copyrightThe Daily Starimage captionReturning to its long-running theme of portraying Boris Johnson as a clown, the Daily Star leads on a nationwide slow hand clap in protest against the government's proposed 1% pay rise for NHS staff in England.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox