Newspaper headlines: 'Police clashes tarnish vigil', and Kate's tribute

Newspaper headlines: 'Police clashes tarnish vigil', and Kate's tributeBy BBC NewsStaffPublished36 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightAFPimage caption"Outrage as police clashes tarnish vigil for Sarah" is the headline on the front of the Sunday Times, accompanied by a picture of a woman being pinned to the floor by officers at Clapham Common. Hundreds gathered in south London for a vigil for Sarah Everard, who was killed earlier this month after she disappeared while walking home. Political leaders have criticised the police's handling of the gathering, and Home Secretary Priti Patel has demanded a full report from the Metropolitan Police.image captionThe Sunday Telegraph joins several other papers to lead with images of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who paid her respects to Ms Everard when she visited Clapham Common on Saturday. Hundreds of flowers and tributes have been left at the bandstand in the common - which is not far from where Ms Everard was last seen as she walked back from a friend's house on 3 March. Citing sources close to the duchess, the Telegraph says Catherine remembered "what it felt like to walk around London at night".image captionCatherine mingled "discreetly" to pay her respects, according to the Mail on Sunday. The paper describes the visit as a "touching expression of unity".image captionThe Sunday Mirror also headlines on the duchess' comments that she knows how it feels to be a woman out at night. Meanwhile, police officer, Wayne Couzens, appeared in court on Saturday accused of Ms Everard's murder.image caption"For Sarah" is the Sunday Express' headline as Catherine joined thousands to have paid tribute to Ms Everard.image captionMeanwhile, "we're on the road to freedom" is the Sunday People's headline, as the paper reports that drive-through hubs are a "massive boost" for jabs.image captionAnd the Daily Star Sunday honours Murray Walker, the voice of Formula 1, who has died at the age of 97.