Newspaper headlines: UK defends Oxford jab and vigil policing fallout

Newspaper headlines: UK defends Oxford jab and vigil policing falloutBy BBC NewsStaffPublished2 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightAFPimage captionThe Daily Mail describes European leaders as "reckless" over the decision to suspend the use of the UK-based Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The paper says leaders have been accused of "risking lives" by the move, with the European Medicines Agency insisting it saw no reason to stop using the jab. Its front page also carries a picture of Sarah Everard, with the caption "How low can police go over Sarah?" The story relates to a crime scene officer who has been referred to the police watchdog over a graphic sent to colleagues.image captionThe Guardian also leads on the vaccine story, saying that Europe's medicines regulator has moved to dismiss fears over the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab. Germany, France, Italy and Spain have halted its use after fears about blood clots. The paper also carries a story saying that Home Secretary Priti Patel spoke to the Metropolitan Police chief before a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard was broken up on Saturdayimage caption"Chaos in EU over Oxford jab concerns" is the Daily Telegraph's take on the story as it says British scientists have been left baffled as more nations cease to use the vaccine. There is room on its front page for a picture of protesters converging on Parliament, in response to the policing of a vigil following Sarah Everard's death.image captionThe Times says British and European regulators have "rushed to the defence" of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. It says the European Medicines Agency says the blood clots causing concern seemed to be no more common among people who had the jab and insist that the benefits "outweigh the risk of side-effects". A second story says plain-clothes police will patrol bars and clubs to protect women, under measures announced by Boris Johnson on Monday evening.image captionThe Daily Express says "What on earth are EU playing at" with reference to the vaccine story, as it says Boris Johnson has insisted the jab is safe. It says the "mass revolt" by European nations is likely to do "more harm than good".image caption"Sickening" is the Sun's headline as it reports on the officer guarding the site where Sarah Everard's remains were found sending a "twisted joke" to colleagues. It says colleagues reported the officer to bosses the next day leading him to be moved from the inquiry and placed on restricted duties.image captionThe Metro speaks of Priti Patel's "heartache over Sarah", saying that the home secretary was emotional as she introduced the new Police Bill in parliament. The front page also carries a mention of the British Oscar nominees, with UK talent "up for gongs in all four major acting categories".image captionThe Daily Mirror focuses on the new Police Bill, making the comparison between a possible 10-year sentence for attacking a statue and a five-year sentence for rape. It says the plans have been labelled "nonsense" by Labour.image captionThe i leads on a story about a gene editing ban that's set to end for UK farms. The paper says scientists and farmers have backed the technique, which has been banned in Europe due to safety concerns.image captionAnd the Daily Star leads on TV presenter and journalist Piers Morgan attacking his former bosses at ITV, after he left Good Morning Britain over fallout from the Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey. The paper's headline declares "It's war", and says he has also scrapped with Irish pop duo Jedward.