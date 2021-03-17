Newspaper headlines: EU will 'grab your jabs' and tough migrant stance

Newspaper headlines: EU will 'grab your jabs' and tough migrant stanceBy BBC NewsStaffPublished21 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage caption"We'll grab your jabs" is the headline on the Metro, which says the EU has threatened to block exports of Covid vaccines. The paper says that despite several EU countries halting the use of Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the company has slashed the number of UK-made vaccines it will deliver to the bloc. She has threatened "reciprocity" by making up the shortfall by stopping shipments of the Belgian-made Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to the UK.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says a vaccine shortage is "to paralyse rollout", meaning under-50s will have to wait for their jabs. Government sources have told the paper that manufacturing issues mean the supply of vaccines will largely be used for second doses for those who have already received a first jab.image captionThe Daily Express says the vaccine row is proof that the "EU will never let it go" and describes Ursula von der Leyen's threat to stop shipments of vaccines to the UK as "highly provocative".image captionThe same story leads the Financial Times, which says that NHS targets are in peril after a "significant reduction" in supplies. It says that Health Secretary Matt Hancock has played down the threat. The front page also carries a picture of former No10 aide Dominic Cummings, who it says has taken a swing at the health department.image captionAlongside an image of Matt Hancock, the Times says he is being accused of denial and the supply news is a setback for Britain's vaccine rollout. The health secretary said the country was still "on track" to hit its vaccination targets and take England out of lockdown, the paper reports. It also features a story on asylum seekers being sent abroad under plans to deter migrants to be published by Home Secretary Priti Patel next week.image captionThe asylum seeker story leads the Daily Mail, which says the "radical plan" will see arrivals who "cross the Channel illegally" sent to another country. The paper says Priti Patel plans to take a tougher stance on unauthorised migration to stop people-smugglers exploiting desperate migrants.image captionThe Guardian also leads on the vaccination shortages, which it says have been branded "disappointing and frustrating" by the Royal College of GPs. The paper also continues its call for a public inquiry into the government's handling of the pandemic - with families bereaved by Covid-19 warning they will start legal action against the government.image captionThe i reports that those aged 50 and over are still invited to make vaccination appointments despite the slump in supplies. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused the EU of behaving like a dictatorship, the paper says.image captionThe Daily Star continues its habit of mocking-up its front page, with a picture of Dominic Cummings controlling a Boris Johnson puppet. The headline is "I was pulling all the strings".image captionThe Daily Mirror leads on the story that entertainer Michael Barrymore is to be quizzed again by police over the death of a man in the star's pool 20 years ago. It comes after a 50-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday. Mr Barrymore, 68, has always denied any involvement in Stuart Lubbock's death.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox