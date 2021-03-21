Newspaper headlines: Police sex abuse claims and peers that are 'born to rule'By BBC NewsStaffPublished45 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionA "grim" catalogue of sexual misconduct allegations against Metropolitan Police officers is revealed in a special investigation by the Observer. Documents obtained by the paper show there were 594 complaints made against Met officers between 2012 and 2018 - with 119 of these upheld. Some of the claims reported by the Observer include one officer having sex with a rape victim, and another assaulting a domestic abuse survivor. An officer is also alleged to have impersonated a woman online "to advance his sexual proclivities and also film a woman apparently having non-consensual sex with a male in a public park". The Met said "While the allegations involve a small percentage of staff, we acknowledge the impact any offence will have on those involved, and will continue to take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously."image captionThe Sunday Mirror has gone down a not dissimilar route with an investigation that speaks to female ex-officers at several police forces and its front page highlights "shameful" evidence of sexism, sleaze and bullying within some of Britain's biggest police forces.image captionPlans for a new "Kay's Law" could see violent ex-partners banned from pubs, school gates and friends' homes in an effort to protect vulnerable women, according to the Sunday People's front page. The new laws were named after Kay Richardson, who was killed by her husband after he was released from arrest without bail conditions. The paper says they are part of reforms to the "controversial" system of 'Released under Investigation' and would allow victims to get the suspect barred from places where they used to go as a couple if they feel at risk from the suspect suddenly turning up there.image captionIn a "major shake-up of defence priorities", special forces soldiers are to work with MI6 to disrupt "meddling" by Russian spies and military units, according to the Sunday Telegraph's lead. The paper says the Royal Navy will also send out a "spy ship" to prevent Russian submarines sabotaging the UK's internet by tampering with undersea cables - in a move it says could be regarded as a "modern Battle of the Atlantic". The front page also pictures the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, who have celebrated the spring equinox by sharing a photograph of themselves in their garden at Highgrove on social media.image captionFive rows of pictures of white men dominate the top of the Sunday Times front page as it leads on a special investigation into the role of hereditary peers who "cost the taxpayer more and contribute less than life peers do". Pointing out that there are no women among their cohort, the paper says its analysis of the system reveals that hereditary peers have cost the public purse nearly £50m in expenses since 2001. It calculates that the average hereditary has spoken in the chamber 50 times in the last five years, compared with 82 for life peers.image captionThe Mail on Sunday says the UK and the EU are on the cusp of a "vaccine war" that could see the bloc "hold hostage" more than 19 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab heading for the UK in the coming weeks.image captionThe front page of the Sunday Express reports that Boris Johnson is being urged by MPs to "protect our freedoms" as they prepare to vote on extending emergency coronavirus laws this week. The paper claims the prime minister faces a "backbench rebellion" from MPs ahead of the anniversary of the first coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday.image captionA "scandal" over "blobby squaddies" makes the Daily Star on Sunday's splash, which says that scores of soldiers have been dismissed for being overweight, including one recruit who weighed 30st.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox