Newspaper headlines: 'Tussle' over Covid vaccines, and fiery protest pictures

Newspaper headlines: 'Tussle' over Covid vaccines, and fiery protest picturesBy BBC NewsStaffPublished43 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionAn analysis for the Guardian warns that the UK's Covid vaccine rollout could be delayed by two months if Brussels makes good on its threat to ban jab exports to the UK, which the paper adds could "derail" the government's road map for easing restrictions. But a report cited by the paper suggests the potential ban, due to be debated by European leaders on Thursday, would not result in "a significant boost" to countries across Europe, as it would only speed up their vaccinations programme by about a week.image captionAs it reports that Boris Johnson will make personal phone calls to selected European counterparts leaders to ask them not to support the export ban, the Financial Times' sub-headline describes a "tussle" for millions of vaccine doses being made at a Dutch factory.image caption"Don't start a vaccine war" is the how the Times describes Britain's warning to EU leaders. The paper says No 10 has insisted that whilst an EU export ban on vaccines could delay the UK's target of vaccinating all adults by the end of July, it would not affect the road map for easing Covid restrictions as it would only impact jab supplies for May and June - when all over-50s will have received jabs.image captionThe EU's threat to ban UK-bound vaccine exports also makes the lead of the Daily Telegraph, with the paper saying Downing Street has been forced into "a diplomatic push to secure supplies of the coronavirus jabs". The newspaper is one of those to get pictures into its early edition of violent scenes from a Bristol protest against the Police and Crime Bill.image captionThe Metro goes big with a striking front page photograph of a graffitied police van engulfed in flames during the protest in Bristol - but its lead story focuses on the record-breaking number of daily coronavirus vaccine doses given in the UK on Saturday - with the headline "844, 285 jabbed in a day" - an achievement the paper cheekily says will "needle" European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.image captionThe Daily Express takes aim at Brussels, with its headline "844,285 jabs in the one day! That's how to do it, EU", with the paper saying the UK's achievement has left the bloc "lagging far behind". A photograph of a fiery scene at the Bristol protest is also featured on the front page.image captionSticking to its long-running theme of portraying Matt Hancock as a clown, the Daily Star leads with the health secretary's call to male MPs to "keep your kit on" when they receive their Covid jabs, rather than baring their hairy chests like Tory MP Jonny Mercer, who is pictured on the front page.image captionOn the eve of the anniversary of the UK's first coronavirus lockdown, the Daily Mail's front page lays bare what it calls the "shattering price" of "draconian" lockdown restrictions on areas including the economy, health, and education.image copyrightThe BBCimage captionThe public has been left footing the bill for NHS Test and Trace "waste" according to the i's front page exclusive. The paper reveals what it says are new details showing the taxpayer is funding meals, snacks and free car parking for "thousands of workers" in addition to weekly rental fees for kettles and microwaves - leaving the government open to accusations that it failed to ensure value for money with the private firms contracted to administer the scheme.image captionITV presenter Kate Garraway has spoken to the Daily Mirror about her husband Derek Draper's illness and the impact it has had on him and their family. Mr Draper, a former political aide, remains in hospital after being admitted in March last year with coronavirus symptoms, before being placed into an induced coma. Ms Garraway has told the paper of the moment her husband "reached breaking point", when he told her he just couldn't go on.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox