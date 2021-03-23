Newspaper headlines: Overseas travel ban 'extended', and 'a day to reflect'By BBC NewsStaffPublished15 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionBritons will face fines of £5,000 for going abroad on holiday from Monday, claims the Daily Mail. It says penalties for leaving the UK without a "reasonable excuse" - such as work or family matters - will remain in place until the end of June.image captionThe same story is the focus for the Times, which says ministers will tighten border restrictions as cases continue to rise in continental Europe. People may have to wait until August or September for quarantine-free holidays, the paper says, with France likely to be added to the "red list" this week.image captionThe Daily Telegraph claims a leaked government plan shows that those care home workers who did not take up the offer of a coronavirus vaccine earlier this year will be required by law to do so if they want to continue working. It suggests that a paper submitted last week to the cabinet revealed that the prime minister and the health secretary have requested the change in law.image captionMany of the papers also reflect on a year since the start of the first nationwide coronavirus lockdown."Never lock back" is the Sun's take, saying the PM has vowed to end lockdown "once and for all".image caption"A day to reflect on lockdowns - and the loss of 126,000 lives" is how the Guardian describes the anniversary on its front page. It says that a year on "the nation looks back in disbelief and horror", adding that "the reckoning will take historians decades to pick over".image captionBoris Johnson's warning that the third wave of coronavirus spreading across Europe "would wash up on our shores" is the lead in the Daily Express. It says the PM has vowed to continue the vaccination rollout "as fast as we can" to ensure Britain is fully prepared.image captionThe prime minister's quotes also feature on the front of the Daily Mirror, which says Britain is facing the threat of a catastrophic third wave of coronavirus infections. It also carries quotes from Boris Johnson saying he has been "reassured" that EU leaders did not want a vaccines blockade.image captionThe Irish prime minister has given his backing to the UK over Covid vaccine exports, according to the i newspaper. It says he has warned that EU export controls on vaccinations would be a "retrograde step".image caption"Astra nought" is the rather neat play on words in the Metro's headline, as reports on a major trial of 32,000 people in the US show that the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab cut deaths to zero in every age group - with no serious side effects.image captionThe Daily Star has a tongue-in-cheek take on the same story, telling "sulky" EU leaders to look away as it lists the benefits of the Oxford jab.image captionAnd several western countries imposing sanctions on China over its treatment of Uighur Muslims is the lead in the Financial Times. It says that the move by the US, the EU, the UK and Canada sparked an immediate retaliation from Beijing.