Newspaper headlines: 'No jab no pint' and EU vaccine 'peace deal' with UK

Many of Thursday's front pages lead on the prospect of pubs being able to ban drinkers who have not had a Covid vaccination or a recent negative test. "No jab no pint" is the headline in the Sun, which says the prime minister told MPs that it "may be up to the landlord" to decide whether they require a vaccine certificate.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on the same story, saying the prime minister's lack of opposition to the idea suggested the government would not intervene if pubs decided to require proof of Covid medical status. The paper says the stance is "a stark departure" from two months ago, when ministers argued that making people reveal such information was "discriminatory".

The Daily Mail reports that government sources confirmed the idea of giving landlords powers to impose "tough entry requirements" on drinkers was part of an official review of vaccine passports. However, the paper says industry bosses have signalled they will not ask customers for proof, calling the idea "absurd" and "unworkable".

The prospect of "papers for the pub" has prompted some strong criticism from some Tory backbenchers, according to the Times. It says they have warned that the move could lead to landlords disproportionately turning away people from ethnic minorities whose vaccine uptake has been lower.

The UK and the EU are in "late talks" to avoid a vaccine blockade, says the i newspaper, which adds that an export ban could disrupt the UK's vaccine rollout to under-50s. The paper says vaccine firms have urged the bloc to back down or lose investment.

The Daily Mirror claims an agreement between the EU and the UK "is in sight" after they called a truce "in the war over vaccine supplies".

The two sides moved "to calm tensions" over access to vaccines by issuing a joint statement on Wednesday, reports the Financial Times. The statement from the UK and the EU said there had been discussions on developing a "reciprocally beneficial relationship" to tackle Covid and it was committed to both sides working together, according to the paper.

"Believe it or not... EU sees sense in jab row" is the headline in the Daily Express, which says Boris Johnson has urged the bloc to be "sensible" by ending its threat to trigger a vaccine trade war.

The Metro claims the prime minister "hit back" at EU leaders in the vaccine row by warning them that global businesses could stop investing in the bloc if there were "arbitrary blockades".

The Guardian reports that exclusion rates for black Caribbean students in English schools are up to six times higher than those of their white peers in some local authorities. The paper says it analysed figures for the 2018-19 academic year, which also showed that exclusion rates for mixed-race white and black Caribbean students were four times higher than their white peers in some areas.

And the Daily Star's front page focuses on some unexpected consequences of global climate change.