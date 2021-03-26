Newspaper headlines: 'Over-70s autumn booster' and shops 'open till 10'By BBC NewsStaffPublished57 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThose over the age of 70 will start to receive booster Covid-19 jabs from September, according to the Daily Telegraph. The additional vaccines - initially given to those in the top four priority groups - are designed to protect from new variants of the coronavirus, the paper adds. In an interview with the paper, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said some people will have three doses within 10 months.image captionIn a bid to help retailers recover following months of lockdown, the government is allowing High Street shops to stay open until 22:00 when in-store trading can resume in England from 12 April, the Times reports. "Go have fun" is the government's message to shoppers, who are being encouraged to spend their money when stores, pubs and restaurants reopen. Retailers usually require council permission to open after 19:00.image captionThe i weekend says the pandemic has caused a so-called "big bang" moment in British science which is set to "transform healthcare". This could lead to new treatments for cancers, diabetes, cystic fibrosis and superbug infections, the paper adds, with five years of progress "fast-tracked" in 12 months.image captionThe Daily Express celebrates lockdown rules easing for millions in England on Monday, as more people will be allowed to meet outside and the stay-at-home rule ends.image caption"Here comes the sun" is the headline dominating the front of the Daily Mail. Temperatures will reach as high as 24C, the paper reports, coinciding with the "first significant return of personal freedoms" since January, the paper adds.image captionElsewhere, the Guardian reports that one of the world's largest call centre firms has told some staff that specialist webcams will be fitted to check if employees are eating, looking at their phone or leaving their desk while working from home. Teleperformance, which employs about 380,000 people in 34 countries, told the paper the remote scans would not be used in Britain. But unions and MPs are warning about the use of home surveillance, the paper adds.image captionThe Duchess of Cambridge has written a "deeply personal and heartfelt" letter to the family of Sarah Everard, the Daily Mirror reports. Catherine, who was one of thousands to place flowers at Clapham Common bandstand earlier this month, used to walk near where the 33-year-old disappeared in south London.image captionThe FT Weekend focuses on the new political party that has been launched by former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond. His pro-independence Alba party opens a "new front in his war" with Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon, the paper says. The party will contest seats in the Scottish parliament elections on 6 May. An aerial shot of the Suez Canal is the paper's lead image as the essential route for global trade remains blocked by a giant container ship.image captionAnd the Daily Star offers up an unconventional solution to the canal blockage - Uri Geller. The spoon-bending TV illusionist reportedly wants people to join him on Saturday morning to use their mind power to shift the ship.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox