Newspaper headlines: Variants warning, and 'rape culture' in schools

image captionThe easing of lockdown restrictions in England features on many of Monday's front pages. "Jabby Monday" is Metro's headline, as the paper notes the "huge strides" taken - 30m people have now received the first injection and some measures are being lifted in England. Groups of up to six are allowed to meet outside for the first time since January and outdoor sports can resume.image captionBut the i strikes a more cautious tone, focusing on the potential impact coronavirus variants could still have on infection rates. The paper carries comments from Boris Johnson, who says the UK's recovery is still threatened by strains that could be vaccine resistant.image captionLooking further ahead, the Daily Express says the PM is now "taking aim" at obesity and ill health, launching an initiative to cut a £100bn "sickness bill".image captionElsewhere, a racial disparities commission is due to tell the prime minister that the term BAME - black, Asian and minority ethnic - should not be used by public organisations and companies any longer, according to the Daily Telegraph. The blanket term had become "unhelpful and redundant", a source familiar with the report has told the paper. There are concerns that it masks the different experiences of individual ethnic groups.image captionIn the Guardian, the chair of the National Police Chiefs' Council has said that race is the continual fault line of British policing, with low levels of trust and confidence within black communities jeopardising effective law enforcement. Martin Hewitt told the paper that it was an operational necessity to boost racial justice in policing. Meanwhile, schools that do not meet safeguarding standards for pupil could have to shut amid concerns of a "rape culture" in education settings, the paper reports.image captionOn this topic, one of the most senior police officers in the country has told the Times that he believes schools have covered up sexual offences to protect their reputations. Chief Constable Simon Bailey said he feared a "culture of misogyny and sexual harassment" had not been challenged in some schools. It comes after thousands of anonymous accounts of abuse in schools from current and former pupils were shared on the Everyone's Invited website.image captionThe Daily Mirror continues with its coverage of Jennifer Arcuri's history with Mr Johnson. Ms Arcuri tells the paper that she and the PM had an affair while he was mayor of London, claiming he cheated with her in his family home.image captionElsewhere, the Daily Mail claims Martin Bashir showed Diana, Princess of Wales a fake abortion receipt belonging to a royal nanny in order to get the now-famous Panorama interview.image captionMeanwhile, the Financial Times reports that metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta has mounted a "last-ditch bid" to save GFG Alliance. Measures include attempting to raise funds through new loans against parts of the group outside the UK, as well as quickly selling remaining goods, the paper reports. It comes after the government rejected a bailout plea for more than £170m. GFG Alliance's main lender, Greensill Capital, filed for insolvency earlier this month.image captionAnd the Daily Star says Brits are set to enjoy the sunshine as temperatures rise this week and lockdown eases. "Bring on the budgie smugglers" is the paper's headline.