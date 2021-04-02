Newspaper headlines: Staycation 'stampede' and NHS future blueprint

Newspaper headlines: Staycation 'stampede' and NHS future blueprintBy BBC NewsStaffPublished55 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage caption"Staycation stampede" is the headline dominating the front of the Daily Mirror. Bookings in the UK after 12 April - the next stage of measures easing in England - have soared, the paper reports, as restrictions and the rise of cases on the continent mean European holidays are "snubbed".image captionThe Daily Telegraph says that, under government plans, Britons who have been vaccinated would avoid Covid tests and quarantine under plans to allow foreign holidays. Boris Johnson is expected to reveal more details about when international travel might resume on Monday, with the paper reporting there could be a traffic light system in place where countries are rated red, amber or green, depending on the risk. The Telegraph is also among several papers to feature a photo of the Queen and the Prince of Wales in the garden of Frogmore House, Windsor, on its front page.image captionThe head of NHS England has said the coronavirus vaccination drive will inspire fundamental changes to the way the NHS cares for people, the Times reports. Sir Simon Stevens said he wants to apply the lessons of the programme to be used as a "blueprint" to the way illnesses such as cancer and heart disease are tackled, with health workers seeking out the most vulnerable.image captionBut the Guardian's front page is more foreboding, with NHS England's former boss describing the "truly frightening" backlog of care caused by the pandemic. Sir David Nicholson has told the paper that growing delays in getting treatment in England will become a political problem for the PM. "The whole issue of access [to care] is a greater threat to the NHS than privatisation because poor access undermines confidence amongst those people who fund the service - taxpayers ," Sir David said.image captionThe Daily Express leads with the news that care home residents in England will be able to see grandchildren for the first time in months. From 12 April, are to be allowed a second regular indoor visitor. Babies and young children can also attend.image captionTelevision star and radio presenter Mark Wright has spoken to the Sun revealing how coronavirus has impacted his family. His uncle died with coronavirus and six of his relatives have been struck down by the virus, he told the paper.image captionAn "explosive" political memoir has revealed "vicious" infighting in the Conservative party, according to the Daily Mail. Boris Johnson was labelled a "buffoon" by Alan Duncan, his deputy when the prime minister was foreign secretary, the paper adds. The memoir is serialised in the paper.image captionAn independent Scotland would inherit a fiscal hole because of lower than expected tax revenues, according to an analysis by the Financial Times. The FT says Brexit and coronavirus have increased the nation's budget deficit and would have an impact if Scotland left the UK by the middle of the decade, But the paper says the SNP is reiterating its calculations from 2018 that show pre-Covid tax revenues would cover all devolved spending on day-to-day public services and says independence would allow Scotland to make the best economic choices.image captionFinally, the Daily Star has a chilly warning on its front page, carrying the headline "flake news". The paper says much of Britain will have snow over the Easter bank holiday following several days of rising temperatures and sunshine.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inboxYOUR SATURDAY FILM SORTED: Chill out with one of our films this weekendGAME TRANSFER PHENOMENA: What is it and do you have it?