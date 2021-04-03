Newspaper headlines: 'Passport to freedom', and trips abroad 'on track'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage caption"Passport to freedom next week" is the headline on the front of the Sunday Mirror as the paper joins several others to lead with news that Covid certificates will be trialled at gigs and sporting events later this month. Boris Johnson will announce the rollout on Monday. However, such passports will not be required at pubs and restaurants when they reopen on 12 April, the paper adds.image captionWhile the scheme could be used for sports matches, theatres, bars and overseas holiday travel, a wider rollout is still a long way off, according to the Sunday Telegraph, which reports the passports might not be ready until the autumn. The scheme will likely work over a mobile app. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove is leading a cross-government consultation on the moral and practical issues presented by Covid certificates. Mr Gove wrote in the paper that the certificates could "allow us to relax social distancing rules more quickly".image captionThe imminent trial of the vaccine passports shows the PM has "brushed off warnings" on their use from backbench MPs, the Sunday Express says. A comedy club in Liverpool will become the first to test the system next week, the paper adds, before being rolled out to larger events such as the FA Cup final and the World Snooker Championship.image captionAnd the near-blanket ban on foreign travel will be replaced by a traffic light system, the Mail on Sunday says, with the prime minister reportedly on course to let holidays abroad go ahead from 17 May. The paper says that countries will be assessed according to their vaccination programmes, infection rates and the prevalence of - and ability to detect - variants.image captionElsewhere, the Sunday Times reports that more than 200,000 pupils in England will move from primary school to secondary this autumn without basic literacy skills. Citing unpublished government figures, the paper says that the number of children struggling with their reading and writing has risen by 30,000 over the past year. A four-year emergency plan to help disadvantaged children catch up will be launched by the PM, the paper adds.image captionMeanwhile, the Sunday People reports that female troops have faced abuse, with hundreds of victims demanding a military Me Too movement.image captionFinally, after calling on readers - with the help of spoon bender Uri Geller - to channel their mind power to shift the huge container ship blocking the Suez Canal last month, the Daily Star Sunday now wants them to use their minds to "mend" the Royal Family.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inboxCAN WE PREDICT THE FUTURE?: "I do think it's a glitch in the matrix"HEALTH ANXIETY: How to recognise it and tips to deal with it