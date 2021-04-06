Newspaper headlines: 'Pause vaccines for young people', and holidays latest

Newspaper headlines: 'Pause vaccines for young people', and holidays latestBy BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe latest on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine makes the front page of the Guardian, as the UK's medicines regulator investigates a possible link with rare blood clots in adults. A trial of the vaccine in children has stopped giving out the jab - but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sought to reassure people about its safety, urging people to still take it when it is offered. Scientists have stressed that side-effects are extremely rare and the benefits of the vaccine were great, the paper adds.image captionThe Times also leads with the pause in giving out the Oxford jab to children. The Oxford team who are running the trial on children say they had seen no specific safety concerns, the paper says. The Times adds that European regulators are about to decide imminently whether evidence suggests a causal link between the vaccine and blood clots.image captionThe Daily Telegraph has spoken to a government adviser who said the vaccine rollout should be paused for younger people until regulators have issued firm guidance on the safety of the Oxford jab. Dr Maggie Wearmouth, who sits on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation but was speaking in a personal capacity, suggested slowing the rollout down might help to maintain public confidence.image captionThe prospect of foreign holidays makes the front of a few papers. The Metro focuses on the likely cost of travelling abroad this summer. It says according to consumer group Which?, travellers may have to pay up to £420 per person for specific Covid tests which have been approved. The paper quotes a warning from the boss of easyJet who says trips abroad will be only "for people who can afford it" and urged the government to allow the cheaper lateral flow tests to be used instead.image captionThe Daily Mail picks up on what Mr Johnson said about holidays on Monday. The paper says he has asked officials to consider changing the rules to allow cheaper lateral flow tests to be accepted for travellers returning to the UK - rather than the more expensive alternatives currently used. The Mail also says the PM hopes to restart travel from 17 May and sees reopening the holiday market as a "priority".image captionThe Daily Express also says there is "hope" for summer holidays, but its main story is on Mr Johnson's latest comments about lockdown. As he visited an AstraZeneca lab, the PM insisted he is sticking to the roadmap out of lockdown and the government will continue to "build up defences", despite warnings of a third wave that could hit the UK.image captionThe possibility of Covid vaccine passports is the subject of the Daily Mirror's top story. After the government said such Covid certification could become a feature of our lives, the Mirror reports that No 10 is considering plans to make them necessary for non-essential shops. The paper says the suggestion sparked fury in the industry, with retail bosses calling it not appropriate and Labour saying it would be "discriminatory".image captionThe i newspaper reports on a new study that has looked at the link between coronavirus and mental health conditions. The research found that contracting Covid is "robustly associated" with a raised risk of being diagnosed with neurological or psychiatric conditions.image captionA different health story makes the front of the Daily Star. The paper reports on a recommendation from TV presenter Eamonn Holmes that cold showers helps to clear his "brain fog". The main picture on the front isn't of Holmes, however, but of PM Mr Johnson, alongside the paper's suggestion: "There's a few people in charge who should definitely try it out..."image captionAnd the top story for the Financial Times reports on the latest at food delivery firm Deliveroo, which made its debut on the stock market last week but suffered a blow as shares fell. The paper says Deliveroo's underwriters, the bank Goldman Sachs, bought about £75m shares in the firm to prop up trading - equating to nearly a quarter of the value of the shares traded during its first two days as a public company. The FT cites two people with direct knowledge of the matter.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox