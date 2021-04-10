Newspaper headlines: Duke missed 'enormously' as funeral plans released

Newspaper headlines: Duke missed 'enormously' as funeral plans releasedBy BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionSunday's papers are dominated by the Prince of Wales' tribute to his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on Friday at the age of 99. A photo of the pair features on the front page of the Sunday Telegraph. "My dear Papa was a very special person… I miss him enormously," Prince Charles said on Saturday. Further details of the duke's funeral, to be held on 17 April at St George's Chapel, have been released. Downing Street says Boris Johnson has given up his place to let an additional member of the Royal Family attend the service, given the current restrictions on funerals in England. The duke's children and grandchildren are due to attend.image captionThe Mail on Sunday also leads with Prince Charles's tribute to his father. He praised the duke's "remarkable, devoted service" to the Queen, his family and his country. The Prince of Wales said his father was a "very special person" who would "have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things… said about him".image captionCharles's comments signalled that he and his father "had become reconciled after years of distance", the Sunday Times reports. The paper adds that Charles is expected to deliver the eulogy at his father's service. He said the Royal Family was "deeply grateful" for the international expressions of sympathy, as leaders from around the world paid tribute to the duke. The paper adds that the Duke of Sussex will attend the funeral, but the Duchess of Sussex, who is heavily pregnant, has been advised by doctors against flying from the couple's home in California.image caption"United in grief" is the headline dominating the front of the Sunday Mirror as the paper reports that the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry will "walk shoulder to shoulder" in the duke's funeral procession. There are hopes, the paper says, the brothers "can heal their rift". A royal source told the Mirror: "There is hope, where the brothers are united in grief, that a corner may be turned."image caption"Land Rover and out" is the headline the Sunday People has opted for. On the day of his funeral, Prince Philip's coffin will be transported from Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel in a modified Land Rover that he helped to design.image captionA one minute's silence will mark the start of the duke's funeral next Saturday at 15:00 BST, the Sunday Express reports. The paper also leads on comments made by Charles about his late father.image captionFinally, the Daily Star Sunday leads with Rachael Blackmore's win at Aintree as she became the first female jockey to win the Grand National - beating the bookies who placed her at 11-1 odds.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox