Newspaper headlines: Brothers' tributes and Cameron 'welcomes' inquiry

Newspaper headlines: Brothers' tributes and Cameron 'welcomes' inquiryBy BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage caption"We'll miss you, grandpa" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Mirror, covering what it calls the "poignant tributes" of the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex after their grandfather's death. They thanked him for support, advice, and all the laughs, the paper reports.image captionThe Sun carries quotes from both princes over an image of the Duke of Edinburgh with his great-grandson, Prince George. Prince William recalls his children enjoying the great-grandfather's "mischievous sense of humour", while Prince Harry extols him as a "legend of banter".image captionBut Metro draws a sharp contrast between the two brothers' tributes, calling them "words apart". It says both their tributes were heartfelt and moving, but could not have been more different - with Prince William praising a "lifetime of service" while Prince Harry made reference to his "banter".image captionPrince William's words also lead the Daily Telegraph, pledging to "get on with the job" in line with what he sees as his grandfather's wishes. The paper similarly draws a contrast with Prince Harry's more "colloquial" tribute, and says it is understood both of the princes wrote their statements themselves.image captionThe Duke of Cambridge "took a leaf out of Prince Philip's book" in vowing to "get on with the job", the Daily Express says in its front page story. "The future king put royal service and duty first, as his grandfather would have wanted," the paper reports.image captionThe Daily Mail has a different story on the duke's death, reporting that senior royals have decided to come together and ensure that the Queen will not be left to attend public engagements on her own, following the loss of her husband of 73 years.image captionFormer Prime Minister David Cameron's reaction to an inquiry into a "scandal" about his lobbying on behalf of a finance company gives the Times its lead story. A spokesman for Mr Cameron tells the paper he "welcomes the inquiry and will be glad to take part".image captionThe Financial Times says there are fears Mr Cameron's actions on behalf of the now-collapsed finance company Greensill reveal a "lax lobbying culture" in Whitehall. The inquiry into the conduct of a former prime minister is "without precedent in modern times", the paper says.image captionGovernment sources tell the Guardian that the "unprecedented" inquiry is not a personal attack by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a former rival, but that the public deserves a transparent explanation of the scandal.image captionA picture of shoppers queuing as restrictions were eased - and high street footfall rocketed - features on the front of the i newspaper. Its lead story reports that ministers are considering offering people "mix-and-match" booster vaccines in the autumn, with an extra dose of another type of vaccine to increase immunity further.image captionAnd the Daily Star features two hardy souls tucking into an al-fresco fry-up as the UK's April snow falls all around them. The paper celebrates those who are "living the dream" of relaxed coronavirus restrictions - whatever the weather.