Newspaper headlines: 'Sleaze is back' and a 'grand line-up' of royals

Newspaper headlines: 'Sleaze is back' and a 'grand line-up' of royalsBy BBC NewsStaffPublished15 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionMany of the papers cover the fall-out from the row over former Prime Minister David Cameron's lobbying for the collapsed finance firm Greensill Capital. Metro focuses on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's criticism of "dodgy contracts, privileged access, jobs for their mates", which he calls a "return to Tory sleaze".image captionThe Daily Telegraph says there will be a "crackdown" on civil servants who hold private sector jobs alongside their government roles, after it was revealed a senior official worked part-time at Greensill. The head of the civil service said these second jobs undermine Whitehall's "integrity and impartiality".image captionMeanwhile, a member of the UK lobbying watchdog is running his own lobbying firm, the i newspaper reveals. The paper says a senior member of the government's Advisory Committee on Business Appointments advertises his own access to ministers - but the Cabinet Office says his interests are "transparently declared".image captionA different lobbying story makes the front of the Daily Mail, with the paper reporting that Prime Minister Boris Johnson intervened in a Saudi bid to buy Newcastle United after he was personally lobbied by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. The paper says Prince Mohammed urged Mr Johnson to "correct" a decision by the Premier League, which was accused of blocking the £300m takeover.image captionThe front page of the Times leads on warnings from Heathrow Airport bosses that holidaymakers returning to the UK after the expected lifting of international travel restrictions on 17 May will face queues of up to six hours. Bottlenecks are building up because of the need for additional checks on compliance with Covid travel rules, the paper reports.image captionAn equalities watchdogs has warned that Covid status certificates, which report whether someone has been vaccinated or has had a recent negative test, could be unlawful, the Guardian's lead story reports. The paper says the Equalities and Human Rights Commission believes requiring people to have these certificates to access some events could create a "two-tier society".image captionMany of the papers feature a newly released image of the late Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen surrounded by some of their great-grandchildren. With the headline, "Royals spread the love", the Daily Express devotes its front page to the photo, saying the picture released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shows the Queen and Prince Philip "at their happiest".image caption"British Gas disgrace" is the headline on the Daily Mirror's front page, which reports that hundreds of engineers who refused to accept new contracts on lower pay have been sacked. The paper calls it a "fire and rehire scandal" and pictures one sacked worker setting fire to his contract.image captionThe Financial Times focuses on the $76bn valuation of Coinbase, the first major cryptocurrency exchange to be listed on the stock market. The paper says this valuation is higher than that of the company that runs the New York Stock Exchange, giving "mainstream validation" to digital assets such as Bitcoin, which are traded via Coinbase.image copyrightBBC Sportimage caption"They've gone totally Emmental" cries the Daily Star, as it reports that "Extinction Rebellion crusties" are claiming dairy products are racist. The headline comes after an activist started a petition for more plant-based meals in Brighton schools, arguing that there is a "racist element" to serving dairy because more people from ethnic minorities are lactose intolerant.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox