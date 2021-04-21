Newspaper headlines: Super League 'in tatters' and Chauvin found guilty

Newspaper headlines: Super League 'in tatters' and Chauvin found guiltyBy BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe European Super League is once again the focus of the morning's papers. The Guardian says the league is "on the brink of collapse" after Manchester City and Chelsea pulled out of the competition. The paper reports that, on a "seismic day for football", the prime minister said the government would drop "a legislative bomb" to stop the league.image caption"Cheero! Cheerio! Cheerio!" chants the Sun, in what it calls a "huge victory for football fans". It says Chelsea and Manchester City's decision to quit the "despised" league leaves the tournament "in tatters".image captionThe Daily Mirror calls it a "new hope for football" and quotes Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as saying: "It is not sport if success is guaranteed."image copyrightBBC Sportimage caption"Their knees have gone all trembly," is the headline on the front of the Daily Star. It says the new league is "a laughing stock" after Chelsea and Manchester City quit after "uniting the whole world" against the so-called Big Six clubs.image caption"Own goal!" is the headline of the i paper. It reports that the UK government is prepared to change the law on football club ownership, towards the German model of fan control or by introducing a "'golden share' to give supporters a veto over major decisions".image caption"They think it's all over," the Metro says, playing on Kenneth Wolstenholme's BBC commentary in the closing moments of the 1966 FIFA World Cup Final. Chelsea fans demonstrated before last night's match against Brighton and Hove Albion, it says. Elsewhere, the paper marks "95 glorious years" of the Queen, as she celebrates her birthday on Wednesday.image copyrightAFPimage caption"Super League crumbles as clubs bow to fan fury," is the headline of the Times. Many newspapers will have been sending their first editions to print around the time that police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering African-American George Floyd, as the news came in late in the evening UK-time. The Times says Chauvin showed little emotion during the trial, will be sentenced later, and is expected to appeal.image captionThe Daily Mail asks whether the guilty verdict can "bring peace to America's race turmoil". However, it leads on the European Super League, describing the saga as "football's civil war".image captionThe Daily Telegraph dedicates its lead photo to the "outpouring of emotion" in Minneapolis after jurors found Chauvin guilty. He faces up to 40 years in prison and was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.image captionThe Financial Times leads on comments from the Chinese president Xi Jinping launching what the paper describes as "a veiled attack against US global leadership". The paper quotes the president as saying: "International affairs should be handled by everyone", though he did not explicitly mention the US in his 18-minute speech.