Newspaper headlines: George Floyd's legacy and EU 'to welcome British tourists'By BBC NewsStaffPublished56 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionNo one story dominates Thursday morning's front pages. The i's headline reads: "Fight racism in the UK in George's name", as it speaks to George Floyd's sister on his legacy, and her reaction to former police officer Derek Chauvin being convicted of his murder. The paper also has an interview with the brother of Stephen Lawrence, who was killed in a racist attack in 1993.image captionThe Sun says Britons will be "welcomed with open arms" to European hotspots this summer "thanks to our stonking jabs success". Spain, Portugal and Greece are leading the push as European Union chiefs meet to discuss opening borders to tourists, according to the paper.image captionThe Times reports that Boris Johnson rejected the cabinet secretary's advice to change his phone number amid concerns about him being contacted by people who could potentially influence policy decisions. It comes after the prime minister assured Sir James Dyson his employees would not have to pay extra tax if they came to the UK to make ventilators during the pandemic.image captionThe Guardian leads on an investigation by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, which found that hundreds of thousands of predominantly black and Asian service personnel who died fighting for the British Empire have not been formally commemorated in the same way as their white counterparts because of decisions underpinned by "pervasive racism".image captionThe Daily Mail says tens of thousands of families will suffer under "cruel" funeral rules unless ministers act urgently. The paper reports that funeral directors expect another 80,000 cremations and burials to fall between now and 21 June - the earliest date for the total lifting of lockdown restrictions in England. At the moment, funerals can have a maximum of 30 mourners.image captionThe Metro reports on the government's awarding of personal protective equipment contracts at the beginning of the pandemic. In response, a government spokesperson said: "All PPE procurement went through the same assurance process and due diligence as carried out on every contract - ministers have no role in awarding them."image captionThe Financial Times leads on Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's plans for a €221bn recovery package for a "radical restructuring" of the economy as it seeks to bounce back from its deepest recession since the Second World War.image captionThe Daily Star says it's "fearlessly covering the big debates of our age" as it runs a truly balanced story on Marmite shortages. One half of the front page describes "joy" as the UK is hit by a shortage of the spread, the other reports "horror".