Newspaper headlines: 'Cummings dossier fear' and No 10's 'counter-attack'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionAllegations from the prime minister's former chief adviser Dominic Cummings, including claims that Boris Johnson had once had "possibly illegal" plans to get Tory donors to fund the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat, dominate the paper front pages again. The Observer says it understands that Labour is aiming to force a senior minister before Parliament to take questions from MPs over the claims next week. It quotes the government as saying that Mr Johnson himself paid the £58,000 bill for the refurbishment, but adds it is unclear whether he paid directly or received a loan from the party or a donor.image caption"No 10 fears Cummings bombshell dossier", is the headline on the Sunday Telegraph. The paper says MPs have pledged to publish any documents or emails provided by Mr Cummings, adding Downing Street insiders are "increasingly fearful" that the former chief adviser's internal memos and emails will paint the government in a bad light. Mr Cummings is due to appear before a joint committee of MPs investigating the government's response to the coronavirus crisis next month.image captionThe Mail on Sunday says Downing Street has launched a "savage counter-attack" against Dominic Cummings. The paper reports claims Mr Cummings was behind briefings against the PM's fiancee - and fears that is planning to reveal the details of "private remarks" that Mr Johnson is said to have made about the pandemic.image caption"Boris in phone security blunder," is the headline on the Sunday Mirror, which reports claims that the prime minister will not use an encrypted mobile. It quotes a former No 10 aide as saying this risks national security as well as his own safety.image captionThe Daily Star Sunday also covers the Dominic Cummings allegations - with its front page carrying an illustrations of a nuclear missile launch button, cartoon pictures of the PM and his ex-adviser and the headline: "Oops!"image captionThe Sunday Express says Britain is a step closer to the "return of normal life in full" with half the country's population having had the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The paper adds that more than 20 scientists are calling for all Covid restrictions, including masks and social distancing, to end on 21 June.image captionThe Sunday People leads on an interview with a mum-to-be who saw her partner killed with a crossbow.