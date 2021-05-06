Newspaper headlines: 'Smash and crab' and cheap tests for British travellers

Newspaper headlines: 'Smash and crab' and cheap tests for British travellersBy BBC NewsStaffPublished40 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionMany of Friday's front pages feature pictures from the protest by French fishermen in Jersey waters over post-Brexit rights. "Smash and crab" is the headline in the Metro, which claims the French trawlermen "rammed a pleasure boat, held up a cargo ship for four hours - then retreated home by lunchtime".image caption"Le grand surrender" declares the Daily Mail, which suggests about 70 French trawlers retreated after two Navy gunships arrived. It says the row over Channel fishing rights had escalated further on Thursday night as "furious French skippers threatened to block UK goods from entering Calais" unless all of their boats were allowed to fish in Jersey's waters. The paper says it is a sign that the row is far from over.image caption"Take sprat" is the take in the Sun, which suggests that two Royal Navy warships - HMS Tamar and HMS Severn - "kept the peace" after being sent by the prime minister.image captionThe Daily Star features a picture of Officer Crabtree - a character from British wartime sitcom Allo Allo! - alongside its headline: "Good moaning, we've sent them packing with their tails between their logs..."image captionHolidaymakers will be able to save money on trips abroad, reports the i newspaper, after travel firms started offering Covid testing kits at cut-price rates. It says the move comes ahead of the PM's announcement later about which foreign destinations will be on the UK's "green list" for quarantine-free travel.image captionPortugal, Malta and Gibraltar are expected to be on the UK's "green" list of destinations which do not require quarantine for returning tourists, according to the Daily Mirror. However, the paper claims that 70% of Brits back making arrivals from anywhere isolate in hotels over fears of Covid variants coming in.image captionThe prime minister will announce on Monday that secondary school children will no longer have to wear masks in lessons, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper says it has been told by several senior Whitehall sources about the change in guidance, in a move which it says defies trade union pressure.image captionThe Bank of England forecasting that the UK economy will enjoy its fastest growth in more than 70 years this year is the main story in the Financial Times. The paper says the strong economic recovery from the pandemic will come on the back of higher consumer spending but it adds that inflation will remain under control.image caption"That's what you call a bounce back" is the Daily Express' reaction to the forecast of economic growth this year. The paper claims that the boom, spurred on by the vaccine rollout, will trigger the UK's fastest growth since World War Two.image captionThe Bank of England's prediction is the focus for the Times, which also carries a story on its front page claiming that all under-40s will be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine. It says new "precautionary" guidance will be issued on Friday advising that those in their 30s should be offered other jabs because of a possible link between AstraZeneca and a rare type of blood clot.image captionAnd the Guardian leads on the results of a four-year inquiry which has found that spending on the NHS, social care and public health needs to rise by £102bn in a decade to improve the country's health. Experts from the London School of Economics and the Lancet medical journal - who carried out the inquiry - said the extra cash could be funded by big tax rises.