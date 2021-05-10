Newspaper headlines: 'End in sight' but let's 'use common sense'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe news that England's Covid lockdown rules will be eased further next week leads many of the papers. "The end is now in sight" is the headline on the Daily Mail as it quotes the prime minister. It says with no deaths reported in England and the 1m social distancing rule set to be axed an upbeat Boris Johnson has said a "normal" summer is on the horizon.image captionThe i chooses to lead on it being "six days until you can hug your family" as the guidance is relaxed. The paper describes the lifting of restrictions as the "big unlock", with overnight stays, indoor pints and no face masks in classrooms all part of the changes.image captionThe Daily Telegraph quotes Mr Johnson saying that "it is up to all of us to exercise common sense" about the risk from Covid. Cartoonist Matt focuses on hugging with two people sitting in a beer garden and the caption: "They say hugging your grandchildren carries no risk, but sometimes the little blighters wipe their noses on your jacket."image caption"Free at last" is the triumphant headline on the Daily Express but it also echoes the use of "British common sense".image caption"Yes! Yes! Yes!" is the Sun's slightly saucy take on the news as it reports that people in England will be able to have their lovers "stay the night at last".image captionThe Times describes the latest easing plans as a "cautious kiss goodbye to Covid curbs on freedom". It says Boris Johnson has signalled an end to "government edicts" as it aims to replace public health law with guidance. The paper also reports that in Tuesday's Queen's Speech the government will pledge to put "rocket fuel" under its levelling-up agenda with a focus on education.image caption"Threesy does it" is the headline on the metro as it reports that the UK's Covid alert level has fallen. Level three means that the virus is in general circulation but restrictions can be gradually eased. With that the prime minister has announced "the single biggest step on our road map", with indoor mixing and hugging allowed from Monday.image captionThe Guardian leads on an exclusive article written by Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner who says her party has "talked down to voters for too long". She says Labour must speak to the people in minimum-wage jobs who she grew up with. The paper also reports on escalating tensions in Jerusalem between Israel and Palestinians, with a picture of medics helping a wounded protester.image captionThe Financial Times leads on iron ore prices hitting a record high in what it describes as the "latest sign of booming commodity markets". The steel-making ingredient rose 8.5% to a high to almost $230 (£160) a tonne, fuelled by strong demand from china, the paper says. It also carries a a picture of Palestinians felling from tear gas after clashes with Israeli security forces.image captionThe Daily Star goes for something completely different as it reports that experts are recommending that bugs should be put in school dinners to avoid a world food crisis. "Don't think much of the grub" is the headline.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inboxINSIDE NO. 9: Brand new darkly twisted comic talesUNSOLVED: New evidence casts doubt on a murder conviction from 19 years ago