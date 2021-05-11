Newspaper headlines: Queen's Speech 'backlash' and Fred West cops dig

Newspaper headlines: Queen's Speech 'backlash' and Fred West cops digBy BBC NewsStaffPublished25 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Queen's Speech, in which the government set out its programme for the coming parliament, leads many of the papers. The Guardian reports that plans to introduce voter ID could freeze out more than two million voters. It says the plans for mandatory photo identification risks "disproportionately hitting older, disabled and homeless voters" who are less likely to have such documents. There is also room on the front page for the verdict from an inquest in Northern Ireland, which found that 10 people killed during British Army operation were unarmed innocent civilians.image caption"When will they show they care?" asks the Daily Mail as it says Boris Johnson has faced a massive backlash after devoting just nine words of the Queen's Speech to social care. The paper reports that "despite lengthy negotiations" No 10 and the Treasury have been unable to reach agreement on how to limit the amounts pensioners have to pay towards their own care.image captionThe Times leads on attacks on "cancel culture" in the Queen's Speech as it says the government is introducing laws to protect university free speech. The paper says the new laws will make it easier for visiting speakers to take action against universities and student unions if they are gagged.image captionThe Daily Express refers to the prime minister's promise to make Britain a "land of opportunity". Alongside a picture of the Queen, it says the speech unveiled 30 key laws to "help Britain 'bounce forward' to prosperity".image captionThe Metro carries a main image of the monarch as it says she is "back in the office... at 95". The paper says the Queen was alone on the throne for the first time since her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, died.image captionThe Financial Times chooses to focus on lobbying by former Prime Minister David Cameron on behalf of Greensill Capital, after the company's founder Lex Greensill went before the Treasury Select Committee on Tuesday. The paper says Mr Cameron, who is due to go before the same committee on Thursday, "deluged Whitehall" in a lobbying bid according to documents produced by the committee. The FT, which has followed the story closely, says Mr Greensill denied he was a "fraudster" during three hours of "robust questioning" from MPs.image captionThe same story leads the i, under the headline "Cameron's 47 attempts to use Covid to lobby UK government". It says the full scale of the ex-PM's behaviour at the start of the pandemic has been "laid bare".image captionThe Daily Telegraph reports that social media firms that fail to protect children from online harms will be shut down under new laws to be unveiled by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden. In an article for the paper Dowden warns tech giants that thy will have "no excuses" and "must face the consequences" if they fail to remove illegal or harmful content. It also reports on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex singing a long-term "global partnership" with US consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble.image captionThe Sun says that a dig is under way at a cafe where serial killer Fred West was a regular and did building work. The paper says Mary Bastholm, one of his suspected victims, is feared to be buried in the basement of the building in Gloucester. There is also a front page picture of singer Dua Lipa who picked up two Brit awards on Tuesday evening.image caption"Cops dig for Fred West victim" is the Daily Mirror's take on the story. It says police officers have "potentially important evidence" linked to Mary, 15, who vanished in 1968.image captionThe Daily Star continues to plough its own furrow as it leads on a story that plans to celebrate the D-Day landings with a re-enactment on a Devon beach have been axed because "it's a bit wet and windy". The headline is: "We shan't fight them on the beaches."Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inboxLIVING WITH OCD: Actress Tuppence Middleton on her experience with the conditionJUST ONE THING: Spending time in nature could improve your immune system and reduce stress!