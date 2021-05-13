Newspaper headlines: Cameron's grilling and race to stop India variant

Newspaper headlines: Cameron's grilling and race to stop India variantBy BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Financial Times leads on former Prime Minister David Cameron's appearance before two parliamentary committees to answer questions about his lobbying for Greensill Capital. During his quizzing by MPs Mr Cameron said his efforts on behalf of the company were to benefit the economy rather than preserve the value of his share options in the company. He also acknowledged that he received a "generous" pay package, which was "far more than I earned as prime minister".image caption"Sleazy jet" is the Metro's headline as it reports that Mr Cameron took flights to his holiday home in Cornwall on a private jet belonging to Greensill founder Lex Greensill. The former prime minister says he cannot recall how many times he used the jet, the paper reports. It adds that Mr Cameron refused to say how much he stood to make from Greensill, which collapsed several months after his lobbying efforts.image captionThe Guardian says Mr Cameron was told his "reputation is in tatters" during the four-hour grilling by MPs. The paper says the former PM refused to apologise for his behaviour in launching what was described as a "barrage" of lobbying messages. The paper also carries a picture of two men who were released by immigration officials after a protest in Glasgow.image captionRising cases of the India Covid-19 variant in the England also gets coverage with the Daily Mirror describing a "jabs blitz 'to save summer". The paper says Boris Johnson is facing demands to vaccinate all adults in areas where cases are rising.image caption"Race to stop Indian strain" is the headline on the Times. It says cases have doubled inside a week. The paper also reports on doubt over Portugal holidays with the Portuguese government extending the "state of public calamity" on the mainland.image captionThe i newspaper says England has a 50:50 chance of meeting its 21 June date for ending the national lockdown, according to an expert, as it says that "surge vaccinations" could be used in areas where cases rocket.image captionBut the Daily Telegraph quotes the prime minister saying the Indian variant will not "stop reopening". It says Mr Johnson is considering speeding up the delivery of second vaccine doses for vulnerable people in the worst hit areas. The paper's lead story is on a "climbdown" by the NHS over plans to use online and telephone "screening" for GP appointments. It says it has been announced that every patient will now have the right to see their doctor face to face.image captionThe Daily Mail leads on comments made by the Duke of Sussex on a podcast in which he claimed he had no choice but to leave the Royal Family in order to "break the cycle" of "genetic pain and suffering". "Just how low can Harry go?" is the mail's headline.image captionThe Sun describes it as a "bitter swipe" at his father, Prince Charles. It quotes Prince Harry as saying the Prince of Wales "treated me the way he was treated". During the podcast appearance the paper says the duke described royal life "as a mixture of The Truman Show film and being in a zoo".image captionThe Daily Express is sympathetic saying that "Harry bares his soul" as it reports that he wanted to leave the Royal Family in his 20s. Its lead story is on the possible acceleration of the vaccine programme to combat the Indian Covid strain.image captionThe Daily Star calls on people to "Do your bit for Britain" as it reports that economists estimate we each need to buy 124 pints to save our "beleaguered pub industry".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox