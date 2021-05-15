Newspaper headlines: PM ‘must think again’ on rules, and 1m jabs ‘push’By BBC NewsStaffPublished57 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionSeveral of Sunday's papers look ahead to the further lifting of lockdown restrictions in England on Monday, amid concerns over the Indian coronavirus variant. The Observer says PM Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure to reconsider the relaxation of measures due to the threat posed by the variant. There are fears hospital admissions might surge, particularly among young adults who have not been vaccinated, the paper adds. Meanwhile, nurses are pictured treating a baby in Gaza following an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp on Saturday. Among the casualties were eight young cousins who had gathered to celebrate Eid with their mothers, the paper says, as the violence continues.image captionThe Sunday Telegraph reports that the government is planning to ramp up vaccinations in order to jab up to a million people a day "and save the British summer". Ministers have told MPs the daily doses can be "safely" upped from 500,000 to 800,000 within the next two weeks, using a stockpile of 3.2 million doses in England. The paper says government sources hope this could then be increased to the one million mark. Meanwhile, the Johnson & Johnson single dose Janssen vaccine is expected to get the green light from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency this week, the paper adds.image captionElsewhere, the Mail on Sunday says door-to-door coronavirus "hit squads" will go to Bolton and Blackburn to focus on areas which have the greatest vaccine hesitancy. The Indian variant is particularly prevalent in these areas, and the paper reports that ministers are cautiously optimistic such targeted jabs could stem the surge of the variant. Meanwhile, royal aides want the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to give up their titles, according to the paper. It comes after Prince Harry revealed details of his upbringing during a podcast last week.image captionIn other royal news, the Prince of Wales is planning to transform palaces from "private spaces to public places", according to the Sunday Times. Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Balmoral, Sandringham and Clarence House will be open more extensively for longer periods, the paper adds, giving the public greater access to these historic sites.image captionSenior MPs have urged Mr Johnson not to "panic" over the Indian variant, to "believe in the vaccination programme" and to stick to the roadmap out of lockdown, the Sunday Express reports. Vaccinations are set to soon roll out to over-35s, the paper adds.image captionFor those who have forgotten how to hug, the Daily Star Sunday says it has some top tips from Starsky and Hutch's Huggy Bear.image captionThe Sunday People reports that grieving families have accused the PM of "repeating past mistakes" over Covid, posing the question: "Will he ever learn?" Separately, the paper carries an update in its campaign to raise money for Nathaniel Nabena, who has leukaemia and needs stem cell treatment. Readers have helped to raise £201,000, the paper says, as Nathaniel and his father thank supporters from hospital.image captionAnd finally, the Sunday Mirror says that the daughter of serial killer Rose West believes her mother has details of missing Mary Bastholm. Police are searching a restaurant in Gloucester where the 15-year-old worked before going missing. It is feared she was murdered by serial killer Fred West.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox