Newspaper headlines: Fallout for BBC after Diana report, and Harry interview

The fallout from the report into the BBC's 1995 Martin Bashir interview with Princess Diana continues to lead several front pages. According to the Daily Telegraph, ministers are considering plans for a new BBC board made up of former journalists to oversee editorial output and complaints about its coverage. It comes as the corporation is under pressure to explain why Bashir was rehired in 2016 as a correspondent "despite the huge shadow that hung over him", the paper adds.

The Daily Mail reports that Earl Spencer, Diana's brother, has written to the Met Police asking them to investigate the BBC over the interview. The paper says it will "dramatically intensify" the pressure on the Met for a full probe, and calls it "one of the worst crises" in the BBC's history. The Met has promised to assess any new evidence in the report.

According to the Guardian, there are fears about the "feeding frenzy" on the BBC. It quotes Sir Michael Lyons, a former chair of the BBC Trust, who warns there is a danger of destroying something that "would be impossible to recreate". It comes after Ofcom - the media watchdog - said the report raised important questions about the BBC's transparency and accountability.

Bashir is the focus of the Daily Mirror's front page. The paper has spoken to the ex-wife of footballer George Best, who was a subject of a documentary Bashir made in 2000 as he was treated for chronic liver damage. Alex Best claims she felt manipulated by the journalist.

Prince Harry is pictured on the front of several papers taking part in a type of therapy session during an appearance on a television series about mental health with host Oprah Winfrey. The Sun says Prince Charles was left "deeply hurt" by some of the things that Harry said in the interview, including his family's unwillingness to talk about the death of Diana and how he was expected to "suffer" in silence.

The impact of Prince Harry's interview on the Royal Family also makes the front of the Daily Express. The paper calls his comments an "attack" and claims it "may have deepened the family rift beyond repair".

The Times leads with Harry's comments, in particular him saying how he was willing to use drink and drugs to try and deal with his mother's death. "I thought my family would help," he said. "But every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect." The paper also reports the BBC's licence fee could be cut or frozen for the next five years after a senior government source said its reputation had been "tarnished".

The Daily Star suggests Harry's interview was a "bombshell". Rather than naming the prince, it calls him a "shy bloke" and censors part of his face - poking fun at the prince's difficult relationship with the tabloid press.

The i weekend leads on coronavirus, and in particular the "legal grey area" over whether children can miss school if they need to quarantine after returning from a half-term holiday abroad. The paper says the government is reluctant to see parents fined if their children miss school after returning from amber countries. Travel to destinations on the amber list is still not advised, and anyone coming back must self-isolate.

The Financial Times has published a travel special, but its top story is on comments from the chief executive of AstraZeneca, Pascal Soriot. In his first interview since the possible link between the jab and rare blood clots, Mr Soriot defended the vaccine and told the FT it was only slightly less effective against the Indian variant. He also said the new booster jab performed well against variants